The Metro Nashville Police Department has tweeted the above image while relaying news of a shooting at a Waffle House in the Antioch portion of the city. The violence took place at 3:25 am on Sunday, when a naked man — described as a “white man with short hair” — entered the restaurant, opening fire and killing multiple people while wounding more. CNN later reported that four people were killed and at least four more were injured before the man fled on foot.

According to Reuters, the shooter wielded an AR-15 rifle, which a “patron wrestled away” from him. CNN adds that the suspect is still at large, and Metro Nashville PD spokesperson Don Aaron has urged residents to stay alert:

“Keep your doors locked, keep your eyes open. If you see this individual — if you see a nude guy walking around this morning — call the police department immediately.”

The man was apparently wearing a coat when he first entered the Waffle House but then removed that sole article of clothing. The Metro Nashville PD also tweeted this photo of a person of interest (who local ABC affiliate WSMV reports is now considered the suspect) named Travis Reinking, age 29, whose name matches the registration of the car in which the gunman arrived.

BREAKING: Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, IL, is person of interest in Waffle House shooting. Vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to him. Gunman last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. He shed is coat and is nude. See Reinking? Pls call 615-862-8600 immediately. pic.twitter.com/duoWCo5fC0 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

According to a later tweet, a man who resembles Reinking was spotted in a nearby apartment complex “wearing black pants and no shirt.”

A man believed to be Travis Reinking was last seen in a wood line near Discovery at Mountain View Apts. on Mountain Springs Dr. near the Waffle House. The man was seen wearing black pants and no shirt. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

In September 2017, another shooting in Antioch made headlines when a gunman opened fire on parishioners at the at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ, killing one person and injuring several more.

(Via Metro Nashville PD, Reuters, WSMV & CNN)