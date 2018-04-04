On Tuesday, authorities quickly confirmed that the YouTube shooting suspect was a female who died on the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Further reports suggested that she may have targeted her boyfriend (this led CNN anchors to wildly speculate on air) in a domestic dispute, according to anonymous law enforcement sources, but San Bruno police did not officially confirm that detail. However, they’ve now revealed the suspect’s name, Nasim Najafi Aghdam, while other reports dig into who she was and what her motivations may have been.

According to a late-night San Bruno Police Department release, Aghdam was a 39-year-old resident of San Diego. She shot three people (two women and one man), who were hospitalized along with an unidentified fourth person. Police stress that investigators haven’t determined the suspect’s motive, and they try to dampen speculation that the suspect knew anyone at YouTube HQ:

The San Bruno Police Department is investigating a motive for this shooting. At this time there is no evidence that the shooter knew the victims of this shooting or that individuals were specifically targeted.

Regardless, media outlets are digging for answers on Aghdam. The local ABC affiliate reports that Aghdam was reported missing by her family, and Mountain View police discovered her sleeping in a vehicle on Tuesday morning, and ABC News further reports that her family warned police that “she might do something” against YouTube. Some neighbors revealed how she didn’t leave her home often, and the outlet mentions Aghdam’s apparent website, which reportedly contained a manifesto full of grievances against YouTube regarding censorship and demonetization of her content.