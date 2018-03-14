Here Are Some Of The Powerful Images From National School Walkout Day At Schools Across The Country

#Gun Control
03.14.18 53 mins ago

Getty Image

At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 14, hundreds of thousands of students and teachers across the country marched out of their classrooms for National School Walkout Day to protest rampant gun violence in the United States, and to stand in solidarity with the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The individual protests lasted 17 minutes, representing one minute for each of the 17 victims who lost their lives in the Florida massacre.

An estimated 3,000 individual protests took place from elementary schools to colleges and universities, some holding roadside rallies and others gathering in school gyms or on football fields. Students in Massachusetts, Georgia and Ohio planned to march to the statehouse to lobby for gun control.

The protests were loosely organized by the Women’s March youth group Empower, which advocates for an assault weapons ban, mandatory background checks for all gun sales, and a restraining order law that allows judges to confiscate the weapons of people who exhibit signs of violent behavior. The group’s website states: “Our elected officials must do more than tweet thoughts and prayers in response to this violence.”

The coordinated walkouts took place just one day after activists placed 7,000 pairs of shoes outside of the Capitol building in Washington D.C., representing the 7,000 students who have lost their lives due to gun violence since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Gun Control
TAGSgun controlGUN VIOLENCEnational school walk-outPROTESTS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 7 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP