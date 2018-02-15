Nicki Minaj Has Disappeared From Social Media — But Not The Studio

#Nicki Minaj
02.15.18 3 weeks ago

Getty Image

Nicki Minaj has been suspiciously absent from the pubic eye so far in 2018, after a year where she was the topic of conversation. However, it’s being reported that her disappearance is due to her being hard at work on a brand new album. TMZ has reported that Nicki has decided to go dark on social media to focus on her music — without the distractions of Twitter and Instagram.

Nicki, who hasn’t released an album since 2014’s The Pinkprint, is also reportedly working with other Young Money artists like Mack Maine and head honcho Lil Wayne while on her sabbatical in the hopes of making her next album (which is rumored to drop this year) a “masterpiece.” Rapper Zoey Dollaz is apparently cosigning it, saying she’s been in the studio every night:

It has been a bit of an up and down few years for Nicki. After jumping into an ill-received beef with Remy Ma in the early part of 2017, Nicki spent most of the year attempting to stay relevant in the face of newcomers like Cardi B who have taken up most of the conversation that she used to occupy. There’s no doubt that Nicki still has the pure skill to get by, but now that the landscape for female hip-hop has widened she can take as much time as she needs to craft the perfect follow-up to The Pinkprint.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nicki Minaj
TAGSNicki MinajThe Pinkprint

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP