An Apparent Norovirus Outbreak Strikes The RNC’s California Delegation

Republican National Convention attendees have so far been exposed to a potential First Lady with a plagiarized speech, as well as a yelling Rudy Giuliani. Now there’s another treat in store for them: the risk of norovirus! A delegation from California has exhibited norovirus-like symptoms, putting more attendees in danger.

According to STAT, a medical news site, at least 11 members of the “California delegation’s advance team” started showing symptoms over the last few days. The symptoms are apparently “consistent with norovirus,” as a local health commissioner puts it. The California delegation chairman said that the outbreak started when one member contracted the virus and gave it to her husband.

If you were wondering what norovirus is (I guess you were lucky enough not to contract this in college), STAT has a helpful description:

Noroviruses trigger explosive bouts of vomiting and diarrhea. They clear you out and clear out of your system pretty quickly. Symptoms typically only last one to three very miserable days. Most people recover without incident, but some people may need medical care for dehydration – especially small children or older adults.

Sounds pleasant. Since norovirus is extremely contagious, health officials are testing other Republican staff members to see if they’ve contracted the virus, since another thing an event like this needs is a public health issue like this one!

Cleveland.com has more information on those who were infected, saying that the infected group arrived at the convention early to provide logistical support, and started exhibiting symptoms last Thursday. They’re staying at Kalahari, a water park about 60 miles west from Cleveland, where the convention is taking place. The rest of the 550-strong California delegation is also staying there, but the infected 11 are taking care not to spread their norovirus to any other people. This makes listening to the convention’s so far controversial speeches look like the better option indeed.

(via STAT and Cleveland.com)