North Korea has been making noises about being willing to talk with the U.S. about abandoning its nuclear program. President Trump officially accepted an invitation to speak with Kim Jong-un “by May,” although Secretary of State Rex Tillerson tossed cold water on expectations by saying the meeting would simply include “talks,” not “negotiations,” because it’s too soon for the latter. Well, it seems like the two nations are coming to the table with different hopes, and this might set the stage for a showdown after a hand-shaking photo op.
Bloomberg sources a South Korean official (as reported by the the Dong-A Ilbo newspaper), who claims that Kim Jong-un will ask Trump to sign a peace treaty as a precondition for nuclear disarmament. Whereas the U.S. has not agreed to any particular agenda during the talks and wants to hold off on such a treaty until after North Korea puts down the nukes. The report quotes South Korean professor Koh Yu-hwan on the difficult logistics:
Koh Yu-hwan, who teaches North Korean studies at Dongguk University in Seoul, said [that] signing a peace treaty would require addressing issues regarding the U.S. military’s presence in South Korea and its transfer of wartime operational control to South Korea and United Nations forces in South Korea.
Indeed, while North Korea has long sought a peace treaty for its own safety, it’s not simply a matter of Trump signing away on an agreement. Currently, South Korea hosts about 23,000 U.S. troops (and over 300 tanks) at 83 different sites. That’s in addition to another 40,000 U.S. troops in Japan and the use of Guam as a “permanent aircraft carrier,” all near North Korea.
A peace treaty would require a substantial reconfiguration for the U.S. military’s Pacific strategy, and these changes can’t happen overnight. In other words, Kim Jong-un and Trump might very well continue their East-West rap beef in person this spring. Hopefully, there will be cameras involved.
(Via Bloomberg, The Guardian & Australian Broadcasting Company)
Sounds to me like Kim Jong Un wants Donny to sign a peace treaty so he can do a bunch of shitty things (in large part to his own people) and be like “Don’t worry about it, bro! Remember our peace treaty?! It’s all good!”
Didn’t we all see this coming? North Korea was always going to demand a laundry list of concessions that the U.S. would never agree to, nor do I suspect that they are going to offer up a full denuclearization in return even if we agreed to them. Most likely what they will offer is a partial de-nucelarization: sign the NPT, moratorium on nuclear tests and ballistic missile testing, allow international inspections, etc but they get to keep the nukes they have. In exchange, the U.S. gives them everything they want, including full diplomatic recognition, normalization of ties, and the removal of all sanctions in addition to tens of billions of dollars in food and energy aid.
This is the reason why Rex Tillerson immediately started walking back expectations as soon as Trump announced the meeting by saying that these are not “negotiations” but merely “talks.” (i.e. “don’t get your hopes up.”)
Problem is that if Kim sucks Trump’s dick (figuratively and/or literally) for long enough, Trump will sign just about anything plopped in front of him without a single hesitation, and fire anybody who tries to stop him.
Given that Trump came out strongly against the nuclear deal Obama cut with Iran, it would seem to be somewhat hypocritical if he signed an “Iran deal on steroids” with North Korea. Because that’s what it would be. North Korea is asking for a lot more than we gave Iran.
Yeah, because we all know Trump isn’t the type to be hypocritical. He’ll spin anything he does as being the best and whatever doesn’t work is Obama’s or Hillary’s fault. He’ll say it’s not the same, that this is good for America, and the MAGA choads will eat it up. Lather, rinse, repeat.
President Pussy Grabber loves some dictator. There is a good reason no other president has met with the criminal punk. He shouldn’t be legitimized by a meeting with the US president. But there isn’t much honor in meeting this criminal president.
