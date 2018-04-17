Getty Image

During a recent visit to China, North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un mentioned that he might be prepared to end his nuclear program — an idea that was given extra weight when he reiterated his plans to meet with South Korean leadership. Both were welcome updates to the otherwise problematic relationship (or lack thereof) between the two countries. However, in what may be the clearest sign yet that they are fully prepared to reopen diplomatic relations, the Koreas are reportedly discussing the possibility of officially ending their 68-year war.

According to Bloomberg, an announcement could come as soon as next week, when South Korean President Moon Jae-in meets with Kim Jong Un:

At next week’s summit between South Korea President Moon Jae-in and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, the two neighbors may release a joint statement saying they will seek to ease military tension and to end confrontation, according to the report. A direct phone line between Moon and Kim may be connected around Friday, Moon’s chief of staff, Im Jong-seok, told a briefing Tuesday, adding that it hadn’t been decided when they would hold their first conversation.

One possible path toward making peace includes restoring the demilitarized zone that separates the two countries to its pre-1950s state. Experts believe that if the meeting between the two Koreas is successful, it could pave the way for Kim Jong Un to meet with President Trump.

(Via Bloomberg)