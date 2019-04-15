UPROXX

Since it caught fire early on Monday evening, the world has watched as the famed Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris continues to burn in a massive fire. Though firefighters have been working for hours and doing “everything they can,” the damage has, thus far, been extensive, and French officials are just now able to provide more details. The iconic spire has collapsed, and the fire had, as of Monday night, moved to one of the bell towers. Additionally, according to a church spokesperson, the entirety of the medieval wooden interior is likely completely destroyed.

Onlookers gasped as the spire, engulfed in flames, fell to the ground and a tower of smoke rose hundreds of feet into the air. And despite the approximately 400 firefighters on the scene, the fire raged on. But all hope is not lost.

After hours of work, per The Guardian, the main structure has been “saved and preserved.” Officials told BFMTV, “We can consider that the two towers of the north belfry Notre-Dame have been saved. The structure of Our Lady is saved as a whole.”

Additionally, per Buzzfeed News, rescuers were able to save almost all of the artwork and religious relics currently residing in the church.

An aerial view of the tragic and saddening fire at the great Notre Dame Cathedral. Unfortunately looks quite far gone. pic.twitter.com/HjUQGzRRZL — Max (@Maxeh11) April 15, 2019

As of this moment, there are conflicting reports about the beloved “Rose Windows.” If confirmed, the loss of these marvels would certainly be tragic.