Getty Image

The world continues to mourn the news of Paris’ famed Cathedral of Notre Dame catching fire early Monday evening, prompting scores of reflections and tributes for one of the world’s most grand architectural achievements. It appears that the 800-year-old structure will continue to stand as the two towers of the north belfry (arguably the church’s most recognized feature, next to the spire) and the main structure of the church have reportedly been saved. Alas, Notre Dame’s famed spire has collapsed and one of the bell towers has suffered extensive fire damage.

A new photo set released by Getty reveals the aftermath of the blaze — allowing us to catch a glimpse of the extent of the damage to the famed structure. From the looks of it, the damage is a truly devastating sight to see. While the main structure of the church was indeed saved, the damage is still quite extensive, with the halls — visited by over 13 million people a year — filled with rubble and debris, and holes in the once-grand vaulted ceilings, leaving the church vulnerable to the outdoor elements.

Take a look at the damage suffered by the Cathedral of Notre Dame below, and marvel at the resilience of this centuries-old building.

Getty Image

Getty Image