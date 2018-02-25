The dialogue that followed the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting has moved far past the usual rinse-and-repeat cycles of “thoughts and prayers” combined with calls for gun control that usually die out within days. Teen survivors have energized the issue with fiery demands for action that have led over a dozen brands — and the list is growing — to dissociate themselves from the gun lobby amid a social media call through the #NRABoycott hashtag.
The companies are making their position known by ending discounts for NRA members, which gun-control advocates seem to believe will have no impact on the organization’s existence. However, those severed ties will also lead to a loss of “kickbacks” (for unspecified amounts like those from the NRA-branded credit card discontinued by First National Bank of Omaha), which will make operations at least a little more difficult for the gun lobby. The NRA, however, has issued a statement to slam the “cowardice” of these brands while attempting to shift all responsibility for the latest mass shooting to other parties:
Since the tragedy in Parkland, Florida, a number of companies have decided to sever their relationship with the NRA, in an effort to punish our members who are doctors, farmers, law enforcement officers, fire fighters, nurses, shop owners and school teachers that live in every American community. We are men and women who represent every American ethnic group, every one of the world’s religions and every form of political commitment.
The law-abiding members of the NRA had nothing at all to do with the failure of that school’s security preparedness, the failure of America’s mental health system, the failure of the National Instant Check System or the cruel failures of both federal and local law enforcement.
Despite that, some corporations have decided to punish NRA membership in a shameful display of political and civic cowardice. In time, these brands will be replaced by others who recognize that patriotism and determined commitment to Constitutional freedoms are characteristics of a marketplace they very much want to serve.
The NRA goes on to say that the severed ties will have no effect on the organization itself, but those missing kickbacks will undoubtedly disrupt the symbiotic relationship between the NRA and Congress. That is to say, smaller or fewer campaign donations to GOP members will make them likely to push so hard against gun-control efforts. And especially in the case of “easy to buy” Marco Rubio, those politicians may eventually decide that public pressure outweighs the fear of Second Amendment erosion.
In other words, the gun lobby may still grasp its own cohesive message, but the NRA may soon only exist as a shadow of its former self.
Cowardice? Because the shit you do impacts their bottom line negatively, all of a sudden they are cowards?
Lets arm teachers. Let the teachers run past the police officers who elected not to intervene in the high school shooting. “Hey, are you guys ok? We’re going in. Just hang back and let us teachers take care of this for you.”
It’d be nice to know if any of those four officers are NRA members
I’m suprised they didn’t mention how many abortions are performed every year. That seems to be the topic they’re trying to distract people with now that the usual rhetoric is not working.
That’s not a road they want to go down. My armor-piercing question (pardon the pun) for ammosexuals who bring up abortion: you claim a restriction on guns don’t do anything to reduce gun violence and yet you want to ban or restrict abortions because it will? Well, you can’t hold BOTH of those opinions.
That’s actually a very good argument
@Mr. Bliss You should watch them avoid it.
This won’t hurt then NRA. Most of the NRA’s money comes from gun manufacturers.
No. It comes from gun owning average Americans via memberships. But don’t let facts get in the way of uninformed takes.
@ExtraStark No, that’s factually inaccurate. I’m right. The NRA doesn’t like to publicize it.
I’ll help you both out (bearing in mind this is from 2014):
[money.cnn.com]
There is literally no greater force for brands to enact change than if young people turn against them. Brands (correctly) realize that young people set the tone for culture and if something goes from “ok” to “lame” it may never recover.
If young people could only vote, children would rule the world.
Unfortunately for ya’ll, that isn’t the case.
Gladly so. Just two weeks there was tide pod epidemic. And those kids can go after the NRA, but their qualm is with the Broward Sheriffs department before and during. But narrative gotta narrative.
No, it’s with this culture of limp dick cowards and brainwashed (mostly) white people who actually think owning an AR-15 is gonna help them do anything at all except kill a bunch of innocent people if they happen to be having a bad day.
If someone actually went hunting with an AR-15, people would be like, “whoa man, what are you doing??!!?”
@Chillyboy Handgun deaths in 2014 were over 5,500. Stabbings accounted for over 1,500 while rifles accounted for less than 250. So yeah, white people with AR’s is definitely our biggest problem.
“every one of the world’s religions”
I have long suspected the NRA included voodoo practitioners and people from that tribe in Papua New Guinea that hunt heads and practice cannibalism. Now we have it in writing.
A corporation will always do what’s in its best interest, and cutting ties with the NRA is the most profitable stance
Conservatives love the free market until market forces are used to mobilize for liberal causes. Then it suddenly becomes censorship and cowardice.