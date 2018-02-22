NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch: “This individual was nuts. … None of us support people who are crazy, who are dangerous to themselves, who are a danger to others, getting their hands on a firearm.” https://t.co/V50uSV8IiG #StudentsStandUp https://t.co/P5SiokWN3S
Following the exit of Marco Rubio and his fellow lawmakers from the stage of CNN’s Students Stand Up Town Hall, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel and NRA Spokesperson Dana Loesch took the stage to face down more questions from the survivors, students, and parents in attendance. While Israel shared a few no-nonsense takes on why more guns on the street are not the answer to tragedies like the Parkland shootings, most of the focus was on Loesch and the NRA’s positions on gun control.
Loesch had few friends in the audience and was faced with one of the standout survivors in the forefront of this current discussion in Florida, Emma Gonzalez. From start to finish, Loesch faced questions about the NRA’s stance on assault weapons, modifications that made weapons like the AR-15 deadlier, and how the meanings behind the second amendment apply to today and specifically the shooter that murdered 17 in Flordia. Even Sheriff Israel was combative with Loesch, questioning why she would say she stood up for the people in attendance and still stood by the NRA’s positions.
This made DANA look awful, even worse than usual. These kids and parents came prepared, and I sincerely hope people got a good look at how evil the gun lobby is.
As long as part of the country believes a gun is as important to their lives as air and water nothing is going to change.
You’re right. Hip-hip AK’s!
Don’t support guns but love how everybody keeps glaring over how badly the fbi and local law enforcement fucked U.K.
Yeah. It amazes me how law enforcement knew about that fuckstain. The goddamn FBI knew about that fuckstain. Yet the answer to government fuckup is by more government? Lol!
Colton Haab would also liked to have talked. CNN said nahhh, tho.
Young white man gets the benefit of a doubt. Young black man gets shot for a broken taillight.
Should we arrest people for being creepy or weird? Should every comment on every youtube video be taken as 100% true? If that’s the case, 50% of our country would be in jail.
This kid didn’t have a criminal record. The laws don’t allow for police enforcement to lock him up for a mental evaluation and take his guns, which is what the Sherrif was arguing last night.
Seems like you’re passing the buck of responsibility to someone else. Very Trumpian of you, but I’m not surprised.
The FBI fuck up was pretty bad, but the law enforcement was hamstrung by inefficient laws. Give them the power to act in cases like this and then you get the right to blame them if they don’t.
You gunservatives never make logical points or anything remotely valid. You really want to spin this as the feds and local pd don’t have enough authority to arrest people? Dumb dumb dumb, that’s too broad of power and wouldn’t hold up in court. Now, banning all semi-automatics, handguns and shotguns included, and registering all single fire and bolt-actions could definitely work and has modern precedent.
Salty thighs is right. Which is why every state adopting GVROs would be a great start. In this particular case, it definitely would of made of impact of removing guns from his possession, at least for a time
@BLSW not only is the practicality of removing 300 million guns from circulation laughable, I’ll assume from your comments you believe cops, and the government as a whole, are corrupt and inherently racist. So why would you want them to be the only ones with guns? Wouldn’t that just make things more oppressive for minorities?
I never said gun seizures should happen nor that all cops and the government are racist. My own father was a sheriff. But, please don’t let facts and reason deter your paranoia, brainlet.
Only four states have “red flag” laws, Florida is not one of them. But do go on and tell us how the police and FBI were going to pre-emptively take this guy’s guns away.
@BLSW ” Now, banning all semi-automatics, handguns and shotguns included”
I don’t know how that’s anything but a blanket ban and seizure
Banning comprises of halting production and selling of said weapons. You keep mentioning that there are more guns in this country than people, so a weapons seizure would be a logistical nightmare, let alone unconstitutional. How do you not understand your opposition yet constantly try to debate people? @staubachlvr
@BLSW banning semi-automatics, even handguns is one thing. Those guns only have the purpose of taking human life. But banning shotguns is just a ridiculous thing to propose and would instantly turn-off any gun owner from listening to you. A shotgun is a legitimate tool and has hard as it might be for you to believe, many familes in rural areas do use shotguns to put food on the table.
I’m trying to figure out why everyone wants to ban bump stocks. The shooter didn’t use a bump stock, bump stocks don’t shoot people, hell the chances of dying from someone with just a bump stock is like .0000000000001% This is the equivalent of trying to ban mice for computers in the hopes that it stop a child predator. Or ban headlights from cars so that it stop drunk drivers. Fucking stupid, our government is fucking stupid and needs a serious reboot.
Isn’t that the same argument made for guns? Guns don’t kill people, people kill people. Guns are just tools…facepalm. There is zero need to be able to make something into an automatic weapon. Buy a convertible like most people with a small dick.
Mouse attached to computer = easier to use tech designed to help people learn, connect and make art.
Bump stock attached to gun = faster way to shoot a gun designed to kill living things.
But you knew that so I don’t know why you used this false equivalent
So what’s the point of having a bump stock? It’s not used for hunting. It’s inaccurate for self protection. Seems like the point is to make the gun be able to shoot more bullets at a faster pace…at which point the point of having it is either “it’s fun” or “kill lots of people”. Neither is a justifiable reason to keep them legal.
No, this shooter didn’t use them. But that the guy in Vegas showed exactly why they have to reason to be in our society. There is no purpose for them.
People want to ban bump stocks because the Las Vegas shooter used them to deadly effect to commit the deadliest mass shooting in American history. 500 shot, 60 killed. The reason we are talking about bump stocks today is:
1) We “weren’t allowed to talk about gun control” after the Las Vegas shooting. Too soon, remember?
2) Republicans dragged their feet on bump stocks for months, intentionally, at the behest of the NRA.
So yes, it is ridiculous that we are still talking about bump stocks today, although not for the dumbshit reasons you think.
@Fathead, durr, bump stocks should be banned for the same reason civilians shouldn’t own bazookas. They serve zero purpose except for killing as many people as possible.
I get it now, Fucking morons live in this country and can’t grasp the fact that instead of focusing on something pretty fucking stupid like a bump stock, which wasn’t even used in the shooting, they should focus on limiting the types of fire arms that can be produced. Again, a bump stock isn’t going to stop someone from turning a gun into an automatic weapon. This is like having a debate with the special olympics.
Per Dana Loesch, the NRA has 5 million members. That’s all? We had over 120 million people vote in the last election…if there’s only 5 million NRA members, that Association (not the members themselves, but the Association that takes their money) has a massively disproportionate level of sway in this country. This is a case-in-point of the minority (taking from the deep pockets of the gun induistry and funnelling that cash into the hands of our elected officials) controlling what the majority indicates it wants. That’s not democracy.
Technically we’re a republic…so…yaaaaay?