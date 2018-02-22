NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch: “This individual was nuts. … None of us support people who are crazy, who are dangerous to themselves, who are a danger to others, getting their hands on a firearm.” https://t.co/V50uSV8IiG #StudentsStandUp https://t.co/P5SiokWN3S — CNN (@CNN) February 22, 2018

Following the exit of Marco Rubio and his fellow lawmakers from the stage of CNN’s Students Stand Up Town Hall, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel and NRA Spokesperson Dana Loesch took the stage to face down more questions from the survivors, students, and parents in attendance. While Israel shared a few no-nonsense takes on why more guns on the street are not the answer to tragedies like the Parkland shootings, most of the focus was on Loesch and the NRA’s positions on gun control.

Loesch had few friends in the audience and was faced with one of the standout survivors in the forefront of this current discussion in Florida, Emma Gonzalez. From start to finish, Loesch faced questions about the NRA’s stance on assault weapons, modifications that made weapons like the AR-15 deadlier, and how the meanings behind the second amendment apply to today and specifically the shooter that murdered 17 in Flordia. Even Sheriff Israel was combative with Loesch, questioning why she would say she stood up for the people in attendance and still stood by the NRA’s positions.