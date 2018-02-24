There is a growing list of companies who have decided to end their respective partnerships with the National Rifle Association following the tragic shooting death of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. As of this writing Amazon, Apple, Google, and Roku are not among the companies listed, but if an increasingly vocal number of anti-NRA and pro-gun control voices get their way, that might change. That’s because all four companies carry the organization’s streaming media arm, NRAtv, and opponents are calling for them to stop.
Variety first reported the matter on Thursday when the #StopNRAmazon hashtag began trending on social media. A day later the #StopNRApple hashtag began trending as well, and while its corporate focus was entirely different than its predecessor, both carried the weight of the same argument — stop streaming NRAtv or else. When reached for comment, representatives from Amazon, Apple, and Google did not respond to Variety. A Roku spokesperson, however, told the outlet they were “an open platform for streaming and allow publishers to reach a TV audience,” and that they will continue to carry NRAtv for the moment.
Needless to say, the general silence from these companies didn’t sit well with those who first raised the issue on Twitter. So as USA Today reports, a petition specifically targeting Amazon Prime’s carrying of NRAtv was launched. “We must remember to respect the First Amendment above all else,” read the petition, which currently boasts over 22,500 signatures. “If NRA members want to watch NRA TV, they can find it without Amazon’s promotion. There is no place in your home for brands that earn money through the NRA.”
Jesus, there’s an NRAtv?!
Yeah. It’s just the same 4 people interviewing each other and making over-the-top ads(?) about hating the mainstream media (not including Fox News, of course) & how cool it is to be terrified of everything.
How about WalmartTV or Pier1TV? They’re just selling guns, that’s what they do. Everything else is smoke and mirrors.
Patriotism, freedom, heroes.. they drop concepts like rappers drop names on a mix tape. They’re selling products. Turning your back on the NRA doesn’t mean you’re not pro-freedom, pro-America, or even anti-hero. You can still be all of those things. You can even recognize Wayne Lapierre for what he is, a shrewd salesman.
And a soulless corporate whore who makes his living off the blood of children.
People could just not watch
The vast majority doesn’t watch. It’s some of the people who do that are the problem. It’s like saying, only the pedophiles are watching kiddie porn. So what’s the problem?
@bitterpeace, admittedly idk what the content of NRAtv is, but I’m willing to guess you could find something similar or worse in any number if places on the internet.
Wait…what’a wrong with the NRA?
What isn’t?
Typical awareness of a conservative voter.
What a joke. What are these people going to do? Throw away their iPhone and stop using Amazon. Fuck outta here.
Ahaha. Yes, please have more celebrities gang up on an entity. Yes, the NRA is different than it used to be. But it’s beyond fucking stupid to blame them as soon organization killing children—that would be planned parenthood.
Side note: I’ve no qualms with abortion. My mistress had one just last year. Good times.
“WAAAHHH, won’t someone think of NRA, poor them” Its irresponsible to blame the main entity preventing majority supported common sense firearm reform for ongoing, preventable mass shootings? You’re such a bootlicking pussy.
Still lying online, lil stolen valor?
Never knew NRAtv existed until this post. I don’t think I’m in the minority in this. Maybe stop dwelling on the little shit and move onto something that can make an impact?