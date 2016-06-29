The NY Times Has Exposed Yet Another Shady For-Profit Trump School Called ‘Trump Institute’

Getty Image

The Trump University case will dramatically head to court during the GOP convention despite the presumptive Republican nominee’s insistence that nothing is amiss. Trump believes this is only happening because of a “Mexican” judge‘s alleged conflict of interest. Never mind the plaintiffs who blew money on online classes that revealed how to commit bank fraud. And it looks like Trump didn’t simply associate himself with one sketchy educational institution in addition to a string of failed businesses.

The New York Times has uncovered another shady venture, the Trump Institute. This time around, Trump didn’t own the business, but he did sell his name and make a crapton of promises to prospective students. The institute traveled around the country with $2000 seminars set in hotel ballrooms. These sessions promised to bestow protegees with “wealth-creating secrets and strategies.” Trump also starred in this classy infomercial that vaguely resembles a Heaven’s Gate cult recruitment video.