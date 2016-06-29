The NY Times Has Exposed Yet Another Shady For-Profit Trump School Called ‘Trump Institute’

The Trump University case will dramatically head to court during the GOP convention despite the presumptive Republican nominee’s insistence that nothing is amiss. Trump believes this is only happening because of a “Mexican” judge‘s alleged conflict of interest. Never mind the plaintiffs who blew money on online classes that revealed how to commit bank fraud. And it looks like Trump didn’t simply associate himself with one sketchy educational institution in addition to a string of failed businesses.
The New York Times has uncovered another shady venture, the Trump Institute. This time around, Trump didn’t own the business, but he did sell his name and make a crapton of promises to prospective students. The institute traveled around the country with $2000 seminars set in hotel ballrooms. These sessions promised to bestow protegees with “wealth-creating secrets and strategies.” Trump also starred in this classy infomercial that vaguely resembles a Heaven’s Gate cult recruitment video.
How are these Trump Schools any different from State run Universities? Or private Universities? I get that these Trump school things were a shitty deal for those who took the bait, but his idea was not original, and we aren’t inditing any Chancellors yet, so…
1. Not chartered – Can’t use the word “University”
2. Didn’t have the proper licensing needed train the “students”
3. Violations of the RICO statute – aka racketeering
4. Trump employees lied to customers in order to get their money.
Really? I’m disillusioned with my degree as well broseph, but I can still see that it was at least not a bold faced scam. I guess those are the sorts of shades we have to wear to be hard core trumpeters though, eh? Cross to bear and all that.
Different in every way enough?
c’mon @nemesis_79, we all know you can do better than that
Point 1 is valid.
Point 2 is not; you need no specific training to teach at the collegiate level. I know because I teach a couple classes in my profession. We have a couple instructors in the program who have no background in it.
Point 3 – the only thing I know about RICO is from television, so I’m lost there.
Point 4 – if you think you weren’t lied to in order for a legit university to get your money, LOL!!
@Fartakiss I know I can, but I just couldn’t dream up a way to tie in abortion or guns. Maybe someone will uncover a Trump School of Baby Killing where they just use assault rifles to perform abortions? Until then, I’m taking it at face value.
If you think you can pay for a degree from ANYWHERE and get rich quick, you are a fool who had misfortune coming for you. Period.
@nemesis_79 I think the key words everyone has overlooked are “accredited” and “transferrable”
@Fartakiss and “real” lmao
People wonder why there are so many negative Trump stories here? It’s stuff like this coming out, every day, something new, something ridiculous, something terrible. Every. Day. News organizations don’t even get over coving the last stupid thing before there’s another.
It’s rather incredible when you think about it, actually.
So even though it says Trump had no direct involvement or control of these other than being present as a cardboard cutout, we can’t downplay it as nothing like an illegal secret email server or Benghazi? Hmm.. there’s an ‘H’ word for that somewhere…