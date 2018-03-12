Many people didn’t expect much from FOX’s O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession special, other than a bait-and-switch. Well, things were more nefarious than expected when the network aired the previously buried 2006 interview. Within these three (terrible quality video clips), Simpson tells Judith Regan how he would have murdered Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman, and it sounds like a confession that’s couched in hypotheticals, so literally that he uses the word, over and over again. Above, he awkwardly chuckles and smirks while repeating the word “hypothetical,” which is how he describes parking in the alley, putting on gloves, and reaching underneath the seat for a knife.

Below, it gets worse, and Simpson creates a character called “Charlie” who is also … there? “I do remember taking the knife from Charlie, and to be honest, after that I don’t remember,” Simpson continues before busting into uproarious laughter. “Except I’m standing there and there’s all kind of stuff around … blood and stuff around … I hate to say this, but this is hypothetical.”