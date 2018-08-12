Despite her firing by President Donald Trump’s second chief of staff, John Kelly, back in December, former The Apprentice and Celebrity Big Brother star Omarosa Manigault-Newman is still in the spotlight thanks to her new book, Unhinged, which reportedly documents her short tenure in the West Wing. The past week has seen all kinds of bits leak from the book’s first previews and reviews, but Omarosa trumped them all during Sunday’s Meet the Press when she provided host Chuck Todd with what she claimed was a recording of Kelly she had secretly made in the White House’s Situation Room.

“If I did not have this recording, people would still believe the false, incredible story that I was running around the White House,” she explained. “That I tried to charge the residence at the White House. It’s a lie. If I didn’t have this recording, people would still think I was trying to set off alarms. So yes, I had to protect myself, and I have no regrets about it.”

According to the clip from the alleged recording Meet the Press then played, a voice identified by Omarosa as Kelly talks about engineering a “friendly departure” for her:

“I think it’s important to understand that if we make this a friendly departure we can all be, you know you can look at your time here in the White House as a year of service to the nation. And then you can go on without any type of difficulty in the future relative to your reputation.”

When Todd asked Omarosa how she reacted to Kelly’s alleged comment, she said she interpreted as a “threat” and took measures to protect herself. Like, for example, purportedly making a secret recording of Trump’s chief of staff — as well as Trump himself — while in the White House. The tapings have not yet been verified, of course, though the fact that they’re being paraded around adds some credence to rumors about Omarosa making secret recordings that dropped as early as January.