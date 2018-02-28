Ever since Oprah Winfrey’s stirring speech at the 2018 Golden Globes, people cannot stop talking about her political prospects in 2020. Her longtime partner, Stedman Graham, claimed “she would absolutely run” for president, but his comments were later revealed to have been made by mistake. Meanwhile, the likes of President Trump, son Donald Trump Jr., and Alex Jones can’t stop talking about the possibility. Winfrey herself has repeatedly denied Graham’s misquote and rebuffed calls for her to enter the political arena, but a new interview with People reveals the one thing that would change her mind.
“I went into prayer,” she told the magazine while promoting her upcoming film A Wrinkle in Time. “‘God, if you think I’m supposed to run, you gotta tell me, and it has to be so clear that not even I can miss it.’ And I haven’t gotten that.” Even so, Winfrey admitted that friend and CBS This Morning co-anchor Gayle King has “urged her to take the possibility seriously and peppered her with messages of support from others who would back her.” What’s more, “billionaires” and other wealthy types have apparently been reaching out to her and offering support:
“I had people — wealthy, billionaires — calling me up and saying, ‘I can get you a billion dollars. I can run your campaign,”‘ she reveals. “That many people saying something made me think, ‘Am I at least supposed to look at the question?'”
None of this actually means that Winfrey will be running for anything come 2020, of course, but her admitted recourse to prayer is one of the media mogul’s most positive responses to the “Will you be running for president?” question as of late. Besides, the billions these supposedly “wealthy, billionaires” have been promising her is already far more than the amount of money Trump actually possesses. And considering his incessant need to engage with her on Twitter, he more than likely feels threatened by her otherwise imagined prospects.
I’m confused. Was the “one thing” money?
She’ll run if she starts hearing voices in her head.
No. Please don’t. While I don’t doubt she’d be less awful than Trump, that’s not really a high bar. Let’s get someone with actual government experience be in the highest government position.
So if her imaginary friend tells her to, she’ll run for president? I hate to be an alarmist, but…
Hopefully someday it will be disqualifying to run for public office in America if you admit to listening to voices in your head and calling it a message from God. Enough magical thinking dictating policy. It’s not working.
As the official union representative for all Liberals, we don’t want Oprah to run for president.
“the billions these supposedly “wealthy, billionaires” have been promising her is already far more than the amount of money Trump actually possesses”
I hate the pumpkin as much as anyone, and I think that statement is accurate — but you’re basing that on nothing but speculation. If you have the sources and information, the whole world wants to know. If you have nothing but opinion inserted into what is presented as news, nobody fucking wants to know. (Idiots are going to take that as fact — thanks for contributing to the problem, asshat).
Please don’t we had 1 tv show host run and win and so far it’s a wet fart
Sure, why not. Let her win. I want to see Oprah Winfrey order a drone strike on some villagers.
Her fat ass hasn’t “run” in about forty years