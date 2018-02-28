Getty Image

Ever since Oprah Winfrey’s stirring speech at the 2018 Golden Globes, people cannot stop talking about her political prospects in 2020. Her longtime partner, Stedman Graham, claimed “she would absolutely run” for president, but his comments were later revealed to have been made by mistake. Meanwhile, the likes of President Trump, son Donald Trump Jr., and Alex Jones can’t stop talking about the possibility. Winfrey herself has repeatedly denied Graham’s misquote and rebuffed calls for her to enter the political arena, but a new interview with People reveals the one thing that would change her mind.

“I went into prayer,” she told the magazine while promoting her upcoming film A Wrinkle in Time. “‘God, if you think I’m supposed to run, you gotta tell me, and it has to be so clear that not even I can miss it.’ And I haven’t gotten that.” Even so, Winfrey admitted that friend and CBS This Morning co-anchor Gayle King has “urged her to take the possibility seriously and peppered her with messages of support from others who would back her.” What’s more, “billionaires” and other wealthy types have apparently been reaching out to her and offering support:

“I had people — wealthy, billionaires — calling me up and saying, ‘I can get you a billion dollars. I can run your campaign,”‘ she reveals. “That many people saying something made me think, ‘Am I at least supposed to look at the question?'”

None of this actually means that Winfrey will be running for anything come 2020, of course, but her admitted recourse to prayer is one of the media mogul’s most positive responses to the “Will you be running for president?” question as of late. Besides, the billions these supposedly “wealthy, billionaires” have been promising her is already far more than the amount of money Trump actually possesses. And considering his incessant need to engage with her on Twitter, he more than likely feels threatened by her otherwise imagined prospects.

(Via People)