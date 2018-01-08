Following her stirring Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech at Sunday’s 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony, Oprah Winfrey reignited speculation she was considering a run for the White House in 2020. Of course, the famous television host, actress, and producer didn’t explicitly say she would be running for president at any point during the speech, but her sermon-like appraisal of the #MeToo movement certainly stirred the idea online. So did comments made by her longtime partner Stedman Graham, who spoke with the Los Angeles Times later that evening.
“It’s up to the people,” he told the paper when asked about Winfrey’s political ambitions (or lack thereof) following her acceptance speech. Even so, he continued, “She would absolutely do it” if the circumstances for such a career change proved possible. Oprah herself didn’t comment on the subject to the Times or any other outlet, yet the topic was definitely on everyone’s minds, thanks to master of ceremonies Seth Meyers’ opening monologue. Referencing his infamous 2011 White House Correspondents Dinner address targeting Donald Trump, the Late Night host chided Winfrey for her potential run:
“In 2011, I told some jokes about our current president at the White House Correspondents Dinner. Jokes about how he was unqualified to be president. Some have said that night convinced him to run. So if that’s true, I would just like to say, ‘Oprah you will never be president! You do not have what it takes!'”
She’s running, right?
(Via Los Angeles Times)
I like Oprah and Tom Hanks but lets hope not. I think its obvious we don’t need anymore celebrities in the white house. Even if said celebrity is the direct opposite of the celeb we have in the white house now.
Oprah probably knows where Wisconsin is located
I hear she uses the best words, too, and is, like, really smart.
She has such a big bleeding heart, I don’t know if she could do the morally difficult parts of being the president. Like sending drone strikes against suspected terrorist camps even though civillians may get killed. To be clear it dosen’t have anything to do with her being a woman (because I know hard nose people like Hillary wouldn’t bat an eye before authorizing drone) I just don’t think she would be able to handle the amount of blood a world leader gets on his or her hands.
Whether we like it or not, we need MODERATES in the White House, not divisive people from both sides of the aisle dividing us further. This shit got out of hand years ago and is getting worse. Oprah is a swell gal for sure, but this isn’t what we need. Normal, boring, middle of the road dudes and dudettes to calm the masses is whats needed. Politicians stirring the pot followed by civilians who have nothing better to fucking do than to divide further and pretend their protests make a fucking difference towards said leader is tiresome and unhealthy.
Nope
I don’t understand what makes people think that these clearly under qualified and unprepared celebrities would do a better job than the clearly under qualified and unprepared celebrity that we’re currently dealing with. I know people ‘don’t like politicians’, but this is a hard goddamn job that requires a lot of expertise and a lot of connections to do a decent job.
Or she could just use her insane fortune to fund progressive candidates. But sure, a billionaire tv host with zero governing experience would be great for the country.