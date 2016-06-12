The Internet Responds To The Orlando Shooting With #PrayForOrlando

#Internet Reactions
06.12.16 2 years ago 10 Comments
orlando-shooting-club

Getty Image

In the wee hours of Sunday morning, an Orlando nightclub became the scene of a mass shooting with at least 50 dead. To date, this is the largest mass shooting in U.S. history, and authorities were swift to consider it “an act of terrorism.” We now know that the shooter, Omar Mateen, armed himself with an assault weapon and a handgun. He also carried an explosive device that was removed through controlled detonation. The death toll could have been even higher if not for the swift reaction from authorities.

Mateen’s true motive appears to be muddled, and the coming week will surely see a rash of new developments. Obama described the act as one of both “terror and hate.” Mateen’s father quickly revealed that his son was disturbed by gay men kissing. And finally, ISIS hopped up to claim responsibility, but it’s still too early to know whether the Islamic State organized the massacre. Authorities will continue to investigate even as Donald Trump congratulates himself on knowing everything about this tragedy.

