MORE: Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Coral Springs Police Department among police units responding to reports of high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, @CBSMiami reports https://t.co/1Y5NBGZMdE pic.twitter.com/BMFvX3PHa7
— CBS News (@CBSNews) February 14, 2018
Please see our continuing updates at the bottom of this post.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to what they dubbed an “active shooter” situation at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. There were early reports of victims, though an exact tally was not initially known. Authorities on the scene subsequently advised others to avoid the scene while footage of students, faculty, and staff evacuating the building aired on CBS News, WSVN, CNN, and multiple local and national outlets. In the most recent tweet, the Broward Sheriff’s Office noted that the unknown shooter was “still at large.”
According to WSVN, a Fox affiliate in Miami, live shots from the scene showed one apparent victim “being wheeled into a Coral Springs Fire Rescue ambulance,” though he was conscious and “on his phone.” At least four other people were seen being treated by emergency personnel who were present at the site. Even so, an exact number of the wounded has not yet been released as the scene at Stoneman Douglas High School remains an active one. Numbers as varied as three and 20 have been reported by CNN and other outlets covering the story.
CNN also reports that, per footage from WSVN and other local outlets in Parkland, “students [can be seen] streaming away from the school… while others [are walking] quickly in orderly lines with their hands on or above their heads.” What’s more, “Dozens of law enforcement vehicles are on site, including one tank, along with a team of heavily armed law enforcement officers.”
Thoughts and prayers, now is not the time to discuss, etc.
You’re right.
You forgot “price of freedom”
“Shot thru the heart, and you’re to blame! Darlin’, you give lovvve a bad name.”
I realize the highlight of your day must be getting a rise out of a stranger on the internet, and I regret that I’m the one that bit. I hope you can find peace and stop being a piece of shit, and I hope that makes your life more fulfilling.
Seriously, what the fuck is wrong with you?
We laugh because it hurts.
I live 5 minutes from here…I guess we’re still not ‘allowed’ to talk about the Las Vegas shooting yet, or the TX church massacre yet. This is insanity.
Stop complaining and do something! Instead of bitching, you could be helping these families by sending them thoughts and prayers! What the fuck are they supposed to do without the thoughts and prayers!
I find both of the above commenters repugnant, and that’s really saying something. How about an actual thought or an actual prayer for the actual human beings living this nightmare right now. Then how about actually fixing this nonsense?
Yeah, because an actual thought or an actual prayer will definitely, absolutely help.
But thoughts and prayers. Thoughts. And. Prayers.
And which god should I send those prayers to? Because I’m not sure which one(s) are worshiped by the affected parties.
@Al They all get routed to File 13 so pick whichever address has the cheapest postage
@AI I have found I have gotten the best results from Anubis. But if you are fresh out of goat’s blood, Osiris is a good runner up.
Holy shit, you people are impossible. My post wasn’t about religion, you mental sloths. It was about taking a minute to reflect and actually feel some empathy for someone else before immediately turning to attack mode and trying to tear each other apart. So good on ya, responding by immediately turning to attack mode and trying to tear me apart. I don’t give a fuck which god you pray or don’t pray to. There’s more to “thoughts and prayers” than literal thoughts and prayers. It’s the idea that you can actually respond to tragedy with compassion and empathy or some emotion beyond blind politically-driven rage.
The fuck are you all doing to help anyway? You folks running your local guns for toys drive? You out here with petitions or running for office or calling your congressmen on the reg? Of course you’re not, because you take a catchy Daily News headline from a year ago and decide it’s a great “clap back” to score points. Never mind the hypocrisy.
Anyway, I’ll send thoughts and prayers that bullshit like this never happens to you or someone you know, which will be as effective as you lot sitting on your asses typing away and feeling like you’ve to some sort of moral superiority. Which you don’t.
What progress do you expect to achieve by responding this way? This is supposed to bring people to you side. Are you all that socially retarded? At this point “water is wet” would lead to smarmy replies about global warming.
You’re angry, I get it. You’re angry at gun laws, angry at politicians, angry at this POS in the red shirt, angry that this happened, and angry that it’s not the first time and won’t be the last time. But for Christ sakes, we’re in this together. And no, 10 minutes after an emotionally charged thing like this happens isn’t the time to have a thoughtful, rational discussion about what needs to be done and who’s responsible and how and why.
I’m sure this will just be met with more snark and bullshit. I’m sure some innocuous thing I wrote will be twisted to call me history’s greatest monster and move the old political argument needle your way. If that’s your reaction, then fuck you, I guess. If you think for a second that maybe there’s a better way to approach or initiate some civil conversation, that’s all my original post was attempting to convey.
Triggered. But don’t worry, I’ll toss some thoughts and prayers your way. That fixes everything, right?
Dude, I got three sentences in to your wall of crazy before abandoning the whole project of trying to decipher your bullshit.
And no Icky, you don’t get to spend every post on this site acting like a contrarian sack of cunts and then expect a rational discussion. Fuck off. Fuck right off. Take some thoughts and prayers with you on the way out.
Cran, you seem “triggered” by this concept of “thoughts and prayers.” Did the bad priest hurt you? You’ve mentioned it three times already when never once have I advocated it as an effective way to deal with the problem. Whatever, you’re not one of the commmenters I really give two passing seconds thinking about. You contribute nothing. Maybe you’re a decent enough guy in real life, but I kinda doubt it.
@AI I’m surprised and saddened by your lack of effort. If this is the feeling though, I guess we’re doomed to do this over and over and over again, and nothing will ever get done about it. It’s great for you guys to have your threads where one person says “I’m outraged!” And the rest chime in, “yeah, me too!” To not even bother to engage with someone you’re not on the same page with is just childish and unproductive. Convince me instead of insulting me. Not hard.
Someone get Icky a big wooden cross so he can climb up and nail himself to it.
Icky you generally don’t give a shit about anyone but yourself so why the change of heart? Valentine’s Day got you all warm and fuzzy?
@Fartakiss No kidding. It’s almost like a different person posting from that account.
Just because I used to post as The(B)rokenMSol and was so inflammatory I got banned from fucking Uproxx and just because I made a new username just so I could continue to be a deliberately-provocative, asinine contrarian on a day-to-day basis willing to made awful jokes about everything from sexual assault to racism to cops killing people, doesn’t mean I can’t also suddenly be a SUPER DUPER SANCTIMONIOUS asswipe about a school shooting in a pathetically transparent attempt to position myself as morally righteous and superior, okay?
Well, I tried. With that, a great big fuck you to the lot of you. I won’t lose sleep over a bunch of people who suck, and it’s pretty clear that you people suck. Toodles 🖕🏻
Theyre so fucking polite to the little cunt when theyre putting him in the goddamn cruiser. Remind me why the fuck cops have this reputation for being trigger happy racis…never mind.
Having a bunch of news cameras around tends to have that effect on the police.
Yes, lets take the time to give thoughts and prayers…until the next time it happens, to which we will continue to give thoughts and prayers.
You can call me a piece of shit all you want, but to everyone outside of America, its evident that your country has its head clearly buried in the sand. I am truly sorry that yet ANOTHER needless and preventable shooting has taken place, but Jesus, literally how many times does this have to happen before something is actually done about it? Oh, sorry, that’s right. If guns were banned, he still would have used a knife to kill 7+ fucking kids and injured 50 more. Ok then.
How do you know it was preventable? How do you know what can be done about it?
I’m all for discussion (snide comments aren’t discussion, it’s just the sign of an asshole) and I don’t subscribe to the idea that any time is “too soon”, but maybe wait for some details before getting up on your soapbox and declaring you have the answer? Unless your answer is “ban all guns”. Because even if that’s a good idea, the logistics of comendeering 300+ guns is insane
It’s not the guns. Plenty of countries have civilians who have plenty of guns (not automatic ones, mind you). It’s the fear, the gun CULTURE and the prison mentality.
@Al Actually there’s pretty compelling evidence it is, in fact, mostly the guns.
[ytimes.com]
Dammit.
[www.nytimes.com]
@Staubachlvr Australia managed that feat just fine. Given the choice between a hundred bucks for voluntarily handling over a suddenly illegal firearm, or automatic jail time for carrying said illegal weapon, I think most would be fine with the former.
@Cran Australia got back about 650,000 guns, 1/5th of what was in circulation. Prorate that to the U.S, and that’s about 40 million. A good start, sure. But you’re only confiscating them from law abiding citizens, and that still leaves over 200 million+. And that doesn’t even factor in culture. Plus we already have strict gun laws on the books regarding using a gun during a felony etc. I’m not saying it’s a good or bad idea, just pointing out the logitisics.
The left are the ones saying deporting, what, 12 million illegals is damn near impossible, but you think getting 300 million guns in America would be simple? All I’m saying is, it will not be, if that’s the solution one has in mind, as that is what it seems KevCons solution is
@Staubachlvr fair enough. As you said, 1/5 is a good start. And if nothing else, I’d love to see the faces of all these “law abiding gun owners” melt when they risk a felony over possession of a fire arm.
A sane, competently-trained adult should be able to manage the responsibility of gun ownership. My parents have guns. They keep them secured when not in use, and only use in allowed areas. They DON’T feel compelled to keep one in their vehicle, on their person while out in public, or under their pillow. They don’t have guns because they are afraid, they have them because there are bears and cougars on their property. And shooting guns at the range is fun. And if they wanted to use them to hunt game, they’d be allowed to do that.
@staubachlvr
“How do you know it was preventable? How do you know what can be done about it?“
Let’s see:
-Deranged 19 year old
-Was expelled due to behavior issues
-Described by those who knew him as “troubled “ and having anger management issues
-Talked about guns a lot
-Made frequent “jokes” about shooting people
-Widely known that he owned several firearms
-Teachers had been warned to not allow him on campus, especially if he had a backpack.
Gee if only there were some red flags, but alas there were none. Totally not preventable.
So maybe it’s a question of restriction – you can have all the guns you want, but you can only use them in designated areas or securely transport them to and from those areas, and keep them secured while not in use. If you get caught with them in any other fashion, big fine for you and you lose that gun. So, just don’t be walking around with the fucking thing, is what I’m saying.
@ak3647 Not trying to start shit with you but if you have ever had any dealings with the police they will tell you they are pretty much powerless to do anything about somebody until they take some kind of action (yes–it is stupid) regardless of how unstable that person seems.
@ak3467 we didn’t know that information when the conversation started, and my point wasn’t to say it wasn’t preventable, just wait to hear more details before we all starting yelling. Which you’d of known if you’d read my comments instead of being in a hurry to virtual signal and try to make yourself seem better than everyone you pompous piece of shit.
Calm your tits, Staub. None of that is helping if you want to get a dialogue going.
@Al – Uhhh, isn’t that already the way it is? I’d say that’s not working. I think the only guns that we should be allowed to have are the Civil War ones that take an hour to load one shot.
@deluges – and I’d love to joke about it with you man, because that would be effective in sarcastic land (where I generally reside) – but like I said before, there are legit reasons for having rifles and handguns and whatnot: they can be fun as a sport in safe environs, they are pretty damn important when you live with dangerous wildlife, some people like to kill their own meat or hunt for sport which I don’t agree with but fuck let’s pick our battles (NOT AR15s or whatever the fuck you guys have) – removing guns from the people entirely is not the ultimate answer and it will never happen.
@Al I think I love you. That is all.
@Al – “Hunting” is a ridiculous reason for gun ownership. What year is this? We have no need for hunting. Want to get back to your roots, become a farmer. I’m well aware that no one is ever going to take guns away in our lifetime, but their practicality pales in comparison to how many people have been murdered by them.
@deluges – I don’t know where you live, but hunting is pretty fucking important to indigenous people all over the world, and also critical to some populations in more isolated areas. Nice that you can trot down the street to your local Kwiki-Mart but please, consider there are other situations happening out there that are different from your own. If nothing else, let’s all try to have a broader understanding of shit globally, not just what’s in our back yards.
Also: hunting is important to contain certain animal populations because often times, humans have disrupted shit to the point where we have to cull shit. Also, sometimes, it’s a challenging sport to hunt shit. Have you ever shot a quail? I have, and it was delicious. I even made earrings out of some of it’s feathers.
I don’t know a single person who hunts big game for the sake of having a bearskin rug or a set of horns or antlers on their wall. I do know people who hunt deer (and we eat them here) or fowl. And I feel no shame in that… and I love animals too.
@GolfBagHunt
You are correct in that here in the United States of Gunland, the law does not allow for the authorities to preventively disarm a psychopath before he mass murders someone, no matter how many red flags he throws up. That’s the fault of our near total lack of even common sense gun control laws. That does not mean this shooting wasn’t preventable. It was. We can use this as one of a million examples for why we need common sense gun control. Honestly, drop this psycho off in any other civilized country on earth and there’s no way he can get his hands on an AR-15.
@Al – Lol. I don’t think “indigenous people” “globally” are using guns to hunt, but I might be wrong! There’s also something called fishing which can also provide sustenance and you don’t even need a gun to do it. The bottom line is that hunting (with guns) is not necessary and trying to justify the need for guns based (even partially) on hunting is laughable. Sorry.
@ak3467 so is your hope if you say “common sense gun laws” enough times without outlining what they would be, they’ll magically appear, or you’ll appear smart and insightful? Because both aren’t going to happen. I know it sounds nice, but “common sense gun laws” does the same as “thoughts and prayers”
Outline actual laws you’d like so we can debate the legality and functionality of them, or take your soap box and fuck off home
@Staubachlvr I outlined several suggestions up there but go ahead and ignore all that and we will wait for ak to speak to you.
Just devastating, sad, sad stuff. At the very least, you should be able to go to school without fear of being shot and killed.
Especially by someone not even currently attending.
This is all pointless. No one is going to do anything and the cycle will continue. We all know what needs to be done and we won’t do anything but talk and back into our respective corners. Just gonna sit here and cross my fingers and rub my lucky rabbit’s foot that no one I know dies getting shot while doing something mediocre. Like going to school/movies/church/the mall/a concert/a ball game/a park/a restaurant/etc.
I’d just like to say that obviously gun control laws aren’t the answer. if they were, I’m sure we would have tried them by now. Same thing for researching gun violence. Obviously a plot by lefty libtards to take away our guns! The only logical response is to throw more guns at it, right? I’ll just leave that quote by Ned Flander’s parents:
[www.youtube.com]
Wow, re-watching that clip, the irony is incredible. Instead of beatniks, we have right wing “libertarians” and the NRA.
Some top-notch sarcasm there. Also, no clue what the hell you were trying to link to but it’s about tacos.
@deluges I think we just got taco-rolled
Let’s Turn Away Parkland FL Feb 14 2018
Let’s turn away from the still and the still bleeding
Let’s turn away from the numb, tear stained, tormented mothers and fathers
Let’s turn away from the lying, yapping faces, shake our heads and forget until the next time
Let’s turn away from the bastard politicians grabbing fistfuls of blood stained money
Yet Hope. Those divine hearts, the strong and quiet souls among us refuse to turn away and be silent
The response I hate more than anything is “well criminals will just find a way to get guns” – what a bullshit argument. All these mouth breathing NRA idiots think it’s incredibly easy to go buy a gun from some thug on the street. I dare you to try to go buy a gun on the street, please try.
lol at you assuming criminals will purchase the guns
@murphyface I presume you have tried to buy a gun on the street and found it impossible.