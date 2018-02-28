After “shopping around” an email which made it look like CNN scripted questions to the NRA from Parkland, Florida high school shooting survivors at CNN’s town hall, Glenn Haab, the father of Stoneman Douglas junior Colton Haab, admitted to doctoring the emails, according to the Associated Press.
The initial crux of the issue was Haab’s relatively lengthy set of talking points and questions he wanted to present at the town hall. CNN asked him to focus on one question he submitted so everyone could have a chance at addressing Senator Marco Rubio or the NRA’s Dana Loesch.
The emails between Colton and CNN were polite and direct, while Glenn Haab’s were slightly more contentious. Haab wrote a response saying “they are not actors,” the background for each question was relevant, and that “I [sic] you want Colton to only read this one short question – we are not the right people for your town hall meeting.”
After not attending the town hall, Haab then submitted the altered communication, which removed any indication that the question Colton was to ask was submitted to CNN by Colton himself, to Fox News. This led to airtime for his son on a segment with Tucker Carlson and a tweet from President Donald Trump, which were based on a fraudulent email.
Has your doubt finally been satisfied?
Yes. Because there’s proof. Normal people are skeptical until there’s evidence. Assholes jump to conclusions before evidence in order to push an agenda
Skeptical? That is a very generous way to put it. Skeptical unless it’s about Climate change, Obama’s birth certificate, Benghazi, or Hillary’s pizza basement child sex ring.
Then it’s fuck the evidence.
Evidence, you say? Oh, like CNN releasing the undoctored email days ago, THAT kind of evidence? You were still expressing doubt and saying CNN had a “history of lying” AFTER they released the very evidence you speak of, so please don’t play that game staubachlvr. You were still skeptical when evidence was provided to you, were you not? Yes, you most certainly were. And my my, why so defensive? I’m an asshole because I asked you if you were no longer skeptical after you expressed skepticism in the face of direct evidence days ago? Attacking CNN while the evidence was staring you in the face sound more like “agenda-pushing” to me. I correctly called this days ago while you were still on your CNN hatefest, but tell me again who’s pushing an agenda here…
The evidence was released days ago. What happened here is that the dad admitted what he did, which, in Trumpworld, is the only evidence of wrongdoing that matters. You know, like Putin, Trump, Roy Moore are innocent because they said they didn’t do it?
The entire point was to slander CNN because they refused to cater to your whims. Of course there was malicious intent! Because the people on the political right in this country are whiny fucking babies who can’t stand it when they don’t get exactly what they want. And these shit stains have the balls to call my generation entitled….
This guy is a real deal conservative. Full of Shit and Shameless.
He just earned his own show on Fixed News.
Even better – he pimped out his own kid to do so. Leading candidate for GOP Pops of the Year 2018…
Yeah, sure he did *wink wink*….more like CNN went to this guy’s house and flexed on him, or they paid him off to say this, either route I’m fine with.
In a time of tragedy, do you really think the dad was thinking about pulling a fast one on CNN, cmon now
Trump and his supporters are never wrong. Even when theyre wrong, theyre not really wrong it seems.
/slowclap. I’m impressed by your tenacity. Your convictions never lets facts get in the way of your emotions, and that makes you a true 21st century American!
No malicious intent. Unreal.
Someone wake me up when Tucker, Shapiro, et al. apologize for their reporting….
They’re not “reporters” — they’re “opinion influencers.” Shep Smith and Chris Wallace are the actual reporters at Fox and generally do a good job — but Fox, masters of propoganda that they are, have blurred that line between fact and opinion/entertainment so much so that the normal rubes who drink in all that Fox programming and “desperately want to believe” take that opinion as unblemishable fact.
