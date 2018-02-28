The Father Of The Parkland Shooting Survivor Who Claimed CNN Scripted His Son’s Town Hall Questions Admits He Doctored The Email

02.27.18 3 hours ago 10 Comments

Getty Image

After “shopping around” an email which made it look like CNN scripted questions to the NRA from Parkland, Florida high school shooting survivors at CNN’s town hall, Glenn Haab, the father of Stoneman Douglas junior Colton Haab, admitted to doctoring the emails, according to the Associated Press.

The initial crux of the issue was Haab’s relatively lengthy set of talking points and questions he wanted to present at the town hall. CNN asked him to focus on one question he submitted so everyone could have a chance at addressing Senator Marco Rubio or the NRA’s Dana Loesch.

The emails between Colton and CNN were polite and direct, while Glenn Haab’s were slightly more contentious. Haab wrote a response saying “they are not actors,” the background for each question was relevant, and that “I [sic] you want Colton to only read this one short question – we are not the right people for your town hall meeting.”

After not attending the town hall, Haab then submitted the altered communication, which removed any indication that the question Colton was to ask was submitted to CNN by Colton himself, to Fox News. This led to airtime for his son on a segment with Tucker Carlson and a tweet from President Donald Trump, which were based on a fraudulent email.

