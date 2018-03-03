The Parkland High School Students On ‘Real Time’: President Trump Needs To Listen To The Screams Of The Nation

03.03.18

Bill Maher invited Stoneman Douglas High School students David Hogg and Cameron Kasky on Real Time Friday night and they clearly brought their A-game for their interview. Both brought the same spirit and media savvy they have become known for to the show, once again surprising the panel later in the show and earning some high praise from Maher in the process:

“You’ve really given me faith that the kids today are actually very bright, way brighter than we were.”

This was mostly due to the way both carried themselves during the interview, including comments like this aimed unapologetically at Maher and others from the older generations that seemingly did nothing.

