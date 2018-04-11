UPDATE: Paul Ryan held a press conference on Wednesday morning to announce that he won’t seek re-election this fall, confirming reports on the matter. He said that he’s doing so to spend more time with his family, and added that he does not plan to step down from his position as House Speaker between now and January when he leaves Congress.
PREVIOUS REPORT:
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) reportedly won’t seek re-election and plans to soon declare his retirement from Congress. That somewhat shocking bit of news arrives courtesy of Axios, which relays how Ryan has “told confidants” that the announcement is on the way, for he has no desire to reclaim his seat during November’s midterms.
Over the past year, Ryan’s greatest hits included bragging about a secretary’s $1.50 weekly pay increase, thanks to the GOP tax cuts. He also famously said he’s been “dreaming” of slashing Medicaid since he was a frat boy, but it looks like Ryan shall dream no more of spearheading such policies. In stepping away, however, Ryan places the Republican party in an even more precarious position for holding onto their narrow majorities in both the House and Senate. Axios quotes an anonymous yet “best-wired” Republican on the subject:
“This is a Titanic, tectonic shift … This is going to make every Republican donor believe the House can’t be held.” The announcement will help Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in his fundraising because “the Senate becomes the last bastion,” the Republican said.
Indeed, the GOP has plenty to fear after talk of a blue wave, which may have been evidenced by Democrat Conor Lamb’s recent astonishing upset in a heavy Republican congressional district in Pennsylvania. Roy Moore also recently lost his Senate bid in deep-red Alabama, and even Ted Cruz is a little bit nervous about his rival. Texas is probably safe from a blue wave, but Democrats are picking up unanticipated state seats across the country, so a lot could happen between now and November. And Ryan’s departure makes the situation even more dramatic.
Per Politico’s Rachel Bade, Ryan called House GOP leadership this morning to explain his decision. In doing so, he apparently said that “he felt in his heart he needed to be with his kids.”
It’s pretty clear he sees the GOP going tits up very soon. Distancing himself to maybe step in and run in 2020.
yeppers
I doubt very much that he wants to spend time with his family or they with him. But still, this is hilarious. Watching the GOP implode over the next several months in the run up to the midterms is going to be entertaining as fuck.
are we supposed to feel anything when an enabling two faced douche bag steps out of the way hoping to mitigate the straight trip to hell he’s destined for ?
I believe joy is the emotion you’re searching for.
Ah, the old spending more time with the family routine. Aka I can’t fuck around and harass young women anymore. Thanks a lot, Me Too movement.
Ryan probably knows the wheels are about to come off the whole country when Trump fires Sessions / Rosenstein / Mueller and he’s doing everything he can to pull the rip-cord clean so he doesn’t get dragged like Stallone in Rambo.
haha so true
Good Riddance!!! Since Lying Ryan can’t tell the truth, it is definitely not because he wants to spend time with his kids. He will probably run for president. He is pure evil.
He’ll jump ship way before then. He doesn’t want to be the guy who ” Lost congress, was responsible for protecting a president who is facing multiple criminal charges, impeachment, and when they come for him, he’d rather have whoever hires him as a consultant protect him (since his lines of communication won’t be federally monitored like now, or as easy to access). Also, he knew he would loose his election in Wisconsin anyway. IronStache 2018!
Goodbye and good riddance to this shitbird extraordinaire. Utterly worthless.
His opponent, Randy Bryce (a war veteran turned union leading steel worker) has raised more money from small donations than any other house candidate. He’s quitting because he doesn’t want to deal with what will be a pretty nasty primary just to lose anyway.