Paul Ryan Thinks That President Trump Should ‘Absolutely’ Condemn Domestic Violence After Rob Porter

#Politics #Donald Trump
News & Culture Writer
02.14.18

Not long after House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-South Carolina) told CNN his group had launched an investigation into the White House’s handling of the Rob Porter scandal, reporters began peppering House Speaker Paul Ryan with questions about it at a separate press conference. “They clearly have work to do to fix their vetting system,” he said of Gowdy’s efforts, which Ryan confirmed he was informed of. When asked about President Trump’s well wishes for Porter, and his apparent refusal to “publicly condemn domestic violence,” however, Ryan exclaimed, “Absolutely!”

Ryan subsequently claimed he couldn’t “speak for what he said because I don’t even know,” but remained steadfast in his assertion:

“Clearly, we should all be condemning domestic violence. And if a person who commits domestic violence gets into government, then there’s a breakdown in the system. There’s a breakdown in the vetting system, and that breakdown needs to be addressed.”

Seeing as how FBI Director Christopher Wray contradicted the White House’s own timeline for the Rob Porter scandal during his congressional testimony on Tuesday, Ryan isn’t wrong about there possibly being a “breakdown” here. Then again, considering the many other similar scandals that the Trump administration has produced in the past year, and Ryan’s inability to come out strongly against them, the speaker’s comments today will likely result in no major changes.

(Via CBS News)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Politics#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumppaul ryanPoliticsRob Porter

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP