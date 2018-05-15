CBS

Shortly after her final episode of NCIS, where she spent 15 seasons playing goth-loving forensic scientist Abby Sciuto, actress Pauley Perrette explained that she left the CBS procedural after enduring “multiple physical assaults.”

In a series of tweets, Perrette wrote that although she never “told publicly what happened… there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me. If you believe them? Please leave me alone. You clearly don’t know me.”

She continued, “Maybe I’m wrong for not ‘spilling the beans’ Telling the story, THE TRUTH. I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost? I.don’t know. Just know, I’m trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn’t the right thing about crime… There is a ‘machine’ keeping me silent, and feeding FALSE stories about me. A very rich, very powerful publicity ‘machine.’ No morals, no obligation to truth, and I’m just left here, reading the lies, trying to protect my crew. Trying to remain calm. He did it.”

The next day, Perrette added, “I’ve been supporting anti-bullying programs forever. But now I KNOW because it was ME! If it’s school or work, that you’re required to go to? It’s horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone.” Read her tweets below.