Peter Fonda’s Tweets About Barron Trump Prompted Melania Trump To Notify The Secret Service

Emotions have run hot for many people over the past few weeks due to the zero tolerance border policies put forth by the Trump administration. To see a prime example, look no further than Peter Fonda’s comments on Twitter. His remarks had many saying the Easy Rider star was out of line, even prompting Melania Trump to inform the Secret Service.

If you missed the now-deleted tweets, The Hill has the direct quote that was aimed at Barron Trump, the youngest son of the president and First Lady:

Fonda called for the 12-year-old son of the first lady and President Trump to be ripped from Melania Trump’s arms and “put in a cage with pedophiles.”

“WE SHOULD RIP BARRON TRUMP FROM HIS MOTHER’S ARMS AND PUT HIM IN A CAGE WITH PEDOPHILES AND SEE IF MOTHER WILL WILL STAND UP AGAINST THE GIANT ASSH*LE SHE IS MARRIED TO. 90 MILLION PEOPLE IN THE STREETS ON THE SAME WEEKEND IN THE COUNTRY. F—,”

The First Lady’s communication’s team released a statement condemning the comments and confirming that the Secret Service had been informed of the tweet, meaning they’d likely be investigating the Hollywood icon:

Stephanie Grisham, the first lady’s communications director, said in a statement to The Hill that the Secret Service was notified on Wednesday after Fonda tweeted about Barron Trump.

“The tweet is sick and irresponsible,” Grisham said.

