KDKA

A gunman entered a Pittsburgh synagoguge Saturday morning and committed yet another mass shooting, according to police and multiple reports on the scene. CNN is reporting that at least four people have been killed at a mass shooting at a synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood. At least twelve people were reportedly shot in total.

The police have arrested one shooter, who surrendered after injuring multiple police officers in the attack. The massacre occurred at the Tree of Life synagogue Saturday morning. Police were dispatched when they received reports of an active shooter. Details are currently minimal, but it was estimated that there would have been around 40 people attending the morning’s service. Three of the wounded include police officers.

Pittsburgh Police Commander Jason Lando told reporters that there had been “multiple” casualties, and he urged those living near the synagogue to remain indoors.