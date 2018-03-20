A Former Playboy Playmate Who Alleges An Affair With Trump Has Sued To Be Able To Break Her Silence

#Playboy #Donald Trump
News Editor
03.20.18

Getty Image

Amid all the fuss about Stormy Daniels’ alleged 2006 sexual encounters with a married Donald Trump, a related scandal has been bubbling in the background. This would be the story of former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal, who was recently the subject of a Ronan Farrow investigative report in the New Yorker. Farrow relayed how McDougal had sold her account of an alleged 9-month affair with Trump to American Media, Inc. (A.M.I.), which publishes Trump-friendly tabloid National Enquirer, for $150,000.

The company then did not print — in other words, they buried — McDougal’s story, and she had legally signed away her right to talk elsewhere about the alleged affair. Now, the New York Times reports that McDougal has sued the publisher in an effort to talk freely about her relations with Trump, which she claims also happened in 2006, the year after Trump married Melania. McDougal also says that Trump’s shady personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, secretly had a hand in negotiating her deal with the publisher:

Ms. McDougal, in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, claims that Mr. Cohen was secretly involved in her talks with A.M.I., and that the media company and her lawyer at the time misled her about the deal. She also asserts that after she spoke with The New Yorker last month after it obtained notes she kept on Mr. Trump, A.M.I. warned that “any further disclosures would breach Karen’s contract” and “cause considerable monetary damages.”

In an email to The New York Times, her new lawyer, Peter K. Stris, accused A.M.I. of “a multifaceted effort to silence Karen McDougal.”

Since Cohen was involved with the transaction, there’s sure to be more drama to come on his end, but the crux of McDougal’s lawsuit is that she was never made aware of the tabloid’s common practice of “catch in kill” — by which they purchase stories and sit on them, just to guarantee that they won’t ever be published elsewhere. Further, McDougal says that she had no idea that David Pecker, who runs A.M.I, enjoys a tight friendship with Trump.

Will we soon see a 60 Minutes interview with McDougal? That remains to be seen, but Stormy Daniels’ interview is full speed ahead for March 25. And on the subject of Daniels, the Wall Street Journal has obtained results on a polygraph test she took over various claims. While these results are not admissible in a court of law, it’s notable that the test stated, “CONCLUSION: In the opinion of this examiner Ms. Clifford is truthful about having unprotected vaginal intercourse with Donald Trump in July 2006.” Enjoy?

(Via New York Times & Wall Street Journal)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Playboy#Donald Trump
TAGSAlleged Affairsdonald trumpkaren mcdougalPLAYBOYSTORMY DANIELS

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 5 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP