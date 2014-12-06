Take A Look At This Horrendous Driver Attempting To Navigate A Parking Space And Failing Miserably

Normally I would think twice about posting a nearly four minute video of someone trying to pull out of a parking spot, but this one may be worth it. The clip labels the person as “Calgary’s worst driver” and the police seem to agree:
You sorta feel like someone screaming at the screen during a horror movie with every dingus move this guy makes. Not only does he back up into a car and nearly hit another one, he continues to pull an Austin Powers in his spot once the neighboring car has easily left the parking lot. From Global News:
After close to five minutes, the driver almost completes a full 360 to get of the the parking lot before driving away.
The driver of the grey SUV did not stop to let the owner of the red car know that they hit their vehicle.
Police confirm the incident in the video actually did occur in Calgary’s southeast, in the 4000 block of Manila Road.
Like the Tweet says, police are currently investigating the incident and have allegedly spoken to the folks involved (though I wasn’t sure if that meant the idiot driver). He almost gives Lucille Bluth a run for her money. Almost.
(Via Kidzidzi Kidzidzi / Global News)
I got to 2 minutes in before I said WTF in disgust.
We can only hope they try to arrest him while driving and we get a bonus police chase video.
Funny. I assumed it was a “she.”
Would probably be the world’s slowest and shittiest place chase ever. Just 45 of the car doing zig-zags and constant 50 point turns.
*police chase ever. Damn uproxx doesn’t let me edit my own comment. First amendment haters.
Is double posting a boy thing or a girl thing?
Lmao I would of almost thought this was an attempt by my husband lol! Then I had a sigh of relief when I read that this was in Canada! Lol sorry but sometime my husbands is a terrible driver!
LOLLLLLLLLLLLL
I can’t even figure out how this is possible.
For Sale: Nice SUV with low miles, might be due for replacement transmission ahead of schedule.
i live in Calgary, and this isnt much of a suprise, the drivers here are terrible. no one knows how to merge either, almost every day while driving home someone in front of me comes to a dead stop, even if there is just one other car on the road….its ridiculous
Excuse me, I just have to execute this 700 point turn and I’ll be out of here.
Omg its got to be Derek Zoolander driving. The driver literally could not turn left.