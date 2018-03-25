Pope Francis Encourages Young People To Keep Raising Their Voices During His Palm Sunday Address

#March For Our Lives #Gun Control #Pope Francis
News Editor
03.25.18

Getty Image

After the Parkland shooting survivors (and hundreds of thousands who support their fight for effective gun control laws) held Saturday’s March For Our Lives, Pope Francis has taken note of possible change on the horizon. Especially after the fiery missive and palpable silence from Emma Gonzalez, it’s clear that these teens won’t give up their fight, and Francis devoted part of his Palm Sunday address to their messages.

In doing so, Francis told youth (via the AP) that “you have it in you to shout,” despite how “we older people and leaders, very often corrupt, keep quiet.” Francis is, undoubtedly, referring to those lawmakers who have refused to take measurable action while accepting gun lobby money and complaining about an “infected” young generation. The pontiff encouraged the youth to ignore these attempts to silence and continue with their crusade:

“The temptation to silence young people has always existed. There are many ways to silence young people and make them invisible. … There are many ways to sedate them, to keep them from getting involved, to make their dreams flat and dreary, petty and plaintive.

“Dear young people, the joy that Jesus awakens in you is a source of anger and irritation to some, since a joyful person is hard to manipulate.”

Francis’ words arrive after countless people have remarked upon how these young activists possess an unbeatable combination of charisma and world-weariness, which is heartbreaking to witness but effective nonetheless. Oprah likened these school shooting survivors to civil rights icons, and Bill Murray compared them to Vietnam War protestors. And although the march has concluded, these young people won’t stop working toward change.

(Via CTV News/AP)

Around The Web

TOPICS#March For Our Lives#Gun Control#Pope Francis
TAGScatholic churchgun controlMarch For Our Livespope francisSCHOOL SHOOTINGS

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 4 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP