Early Wednesday, NBC News announced that longtime Today co-host Matt Lauer had been fired after the network “received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” Further, the network said there was reason to believe that it wasn’t an isolated incident. Multiple outlets are reportedly chasing their own Matt Lauer stories, so further revelations are likely. However, the nation’s foremost media critic has weighed in and made blunt reference to other potential scandals waiting at NBC.
“Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace,” President Trump tweeted. “But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past!”
Trump followed that tweet featuring a punctuation error with one with a typo — which was deleted and rewritten — which hammers Joe Scarborough for some nebulous offense.
“So now that Matt Lauer is gone when will the Fake News practitioners at NBC be terminating the contract of Phil Griffin?” Trump asked. “And will they terminate low ratings Joe Scarborough based on the “unsolved mystery” that took place in Florida years ago? Investigate!”
This commentary is particularly odd coming from Trump, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by over a dozen women (and called them liars) and because of of the obvious conflict-of-interest with Trump and the network. NBC broadcasts Access Hollywood, the show on which Trump once bragged about groping women in hot-mic footage he is now reportedly calling into question. The network also aired The Apprentice, a show whose unaired footage is rumored to contain further controversial Trump statements.
In 2015, NBC severed its relationship with Trump and ceased airing the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants after Trump began his presidential campaign by calling Mexican immigrants rapists.
This can’t be real life.
Does one actually “practise” the news?
Did anyone else read these tweets and have to remind themselves: THIS IS THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.
Every damn day my friend. Every day for me is alternate universe-1985 in Back to the Future II except Biff is now president. “NOOOOOOOOOO”
You at least have the option of somewhat detaching yourself / unplugging from this onslaught of insanity, being Canadian. In the halcyon days of yore when Obama was in office there were times you could stop following politics if you got burnt out. Now its a never-ending geyser of stress, anger, and depression. Days like today I wish I was Canadian.
The American normalization and acceptance of hateful and violent racism is spilling over our border, our poor beleaguered Prime Minister has to figure out how to renegotiate massive trade deals with a fucking madman, and the threat of war with assorted countries (obviously NK but also potentially China and Russia) means we have to worry about having to help defend you (not because we have an awesome military of course, but because we’re legally obliged to). But yeah, I’d definitely rather be here than there.
It’s kinda like being incredibly sick at this point. I can’t even remember what life was like when we didn’t have a septuagenarian with the intellectual capacity of a developmentally challenged toddler running the country.
This freakin guy. “How can I make this about me? Why is no one that is mean to be being fired? Why does everyone only care about women? Hold me, Mike!”
I’d rather check out sex tape again.
How are his supporters not ashamed by this? Yet again, many of them are applauding his tweeting efforts.
Are they saying “YEAH! The president tells it like it is! Put the focus where it should be, on the FAKE NEWS! MAGA!!1!!!” or are they saying “Guh, whargaaaaarrrble – ‘MURICA!!!” while they drool onto a pile of their guns? Some combination of the two, I imagine.
Look up the traits of cult followers and I think you’ll find your answer.
1/4 of the country is responsible for electing a narcissist Abe Simpson for president.
If I ever tweeted, like this 71 going on 12-year old does daily, my rebuttal would be:
“Multiple Trump lackeys indicted, including campaign chairman Paul Manafort. When will Trump be indicted and / or impeached for admitting obstruction of justice on national TV, lying about all-things Russia, associating the presidency with causes rooted in white supremacy, anti-semitism, & Neo-Nazism, setting up a fraudulent voter fraud commission (now “on hold” till 2018 – let’s all hold our breath while also still waiting for his investigators to return from Hawaii), encouraging law enforcement to violate constitutional rights of suspects in their custody, violation of foreign and domestic emoluments clauses, undermining the Federal Judiciary, and undermining Freedom of the Press??? SAD!!! DO SOMETHING!!!!!!”
Also notice Trump has never once complained about actual fake news – whether via “opinion” i.e. “not actual” journalists such as Hannity & Carlson, tabloids such as Breitbart & InfoWars, and many now-proven Russian misinformation sources.
This assh*le also picked a great time to publicly demand the arrest of actual news company execs – RIGHT AFTER Project Veritas’ (which Trump donated $10,000 to in 2015) failed attempted setup of WaPo to generate fake news to help Roy Moore.