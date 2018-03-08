Getty Image

The Stormy Daniels saga has expanded in recent days, becoming an even larger thorn in President Trump’s side. Earlier this week, Trump’s longtime attorney Michael Cohen brought Trump into the fold when it was reported that Cohen had complained about Trump not paying him back after making the $130,000 payment to Daniels. Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, in turn filed a lawsuit, saying the non-disclosure agreement she signed was null and void because Trump himself never signed it (for he wanted to be able to publicly deny any connection to Daniels). Naturally, Cohen secretly acquired a restraining order against Daniels to block her from disclosing anything.

All this and more came up during Wednesday’s White House Press Briefing and, apparently, President Trump is none too pleased with how Press Secretary Sarah Sanders handled the press corps’ questions.

On Wednesday, Sanders told reporters that the arbitration was won “in the President’s favor.” The statement is an admission that the nondisclosure agreement exists, and that it directly involves the President. It is the first time the White House has admitted the President was involved in any way with Daniels. “POTUS is very unhappy,” the source said. “Sarah gave the Stormy Daniels storyline steroids yesterday.”

(Via CNN)