Getty Image

Last fall, two massive investigative reports from the New York Times and the New Yorker collected an avalanche of sexual misconduct allegations against powerhouse mogul Harvey Weinstein. These bombshell reports also inspired many other victims to come forward against not only Weinstein but other men in power. And in turn, this launched the #MeToo movement that allowed sexual assault victims from all walks of life to tell their stories. Now, the 2018 Pulitzer Prizes have honored both of these publications with the Public Service award for their work on the Weinstein story.

The full list of awards is detailed at the Pulitzer site, and the organization also tweeted a congratulatory announcement geared toward the two publications, along with journalists Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohy, and Ronan Farrow.

In response, Ronan Farrow — whose work on the New Yorker story struck many as particularly empowering for victims, given both his name and vocal stance on Dylan Farrow’s molestation accusations against Woody Allen — thanked the organization and also recognized many of his colleagues for their work on the reporting.

Other notable winners include the Washington Post for their investigative report that launched the Roy Moore scandal (and eventually led to his Senate special election defeat). In addition, both the Post and the Times were recognized for their work on stories about Russian election interference and possible Trump campaign collusion. It’s worth mentioning, of course, that President Trump refers to both of these papers as “fake news,” and that shall never change.

(Via Pulitzer.org)