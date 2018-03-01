Putin: #Sarmat system has virtually no range limit and will be able to attack across both the South and North Poles https://t.co/2OzZEAnh46 pic.twitter.com/C8AAhoJQr8 — RT (@RT_com) March 1, 2018

Vladimir Putin may have officially ushered in a Cold-War mentality with rhetoric that many would attribute (these days) to the likes of Kim Jong-un. While speaking in his annual address to the country’s Federal Assembly on Thursday, NBC reports that Putin scoffed at any nation that “introduced unlawful sanctions aimed to contain our country’s development.” However, Putin was not subtle in revealing which nation he was talking about. As this Russia Today video replay shows, Putin played a concept video that portrayed a nuke falling on Florida.

The Florida strike location was no coincidence, for Gizmodo points out how the satellite imagery within the video shows the precise location of President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. As the BBC reports, Putin declared this nuclear-tipped long-range missile to be “invincible” and capable of striking anywhere: