It’s Time For A Legal Fine For Racially-Motivated 911 Calls

This is America: In recent weeks, black people have been arrested or unnecessarily detained by the police or campus security for “waiting for a friend in a coffee shop,” “grilling food in a park zoned for grilling food,” “leaving an AirBnB without smiling,” and “napping in a common room.” Meanwhile, last week two Native American students were pulled from a college tour (for which they pre-registered) because they were… being quiet? Wearing sweatshirts? It’s murky.
These activities are notable for how painfully mundane they are. Yet they led to officer involvement resulting from overzealous 911 calls — further examples of how the tectonic plates of race and police continually bang into each other, sending tremors through the nation. The incidents also underscore the propensity of white people to treat our civil services as personal valets, ready to assuage their discomfort whenever it arises. Considering the fact people of color pay their fair share of taxes, they are — in a very real sense — financing their own unnecessary harassment. They’re paying to have their hearts race while defending their perfectly commonplace behaviors with police at public parks, coffee shops, and outside short-term rentals.
So what should society do, when a significant number of irrational outliers puts financial stress on our civil services by wasting police time? Historically, we create laws. In this case, we’d vote in a law which would add an extra layer of filtration to the “should I call 911?” process and penalize egregious offenders of wrongful 911 calls. It would be an anti-“good Samaritan” law, so to speak — meant to dissuade people from confusing “discomfort based on learned prejudices” with “someone committing a crime.”
While the idea of a law against race-based 911 calls may sound wildly contentious, there’s plenty of precedent for it. Our nation actually has a strong system of penal codes set up to protect against abuses of the emergency response system. In Washington state, code 5.21.020 defines “Misuse of the 911 system” as: “A request for emergency response when no actual emergency exists and when the caller does not have a good faith basis to request emergency assistance.” In New Hampshire, a “deliberate misuse” of the 911 system needs to be in evidence. Most of the calls listed above would violate these laws without much alteration.
Meanwhile, the cost of violating the rule of “good faith” in dialing 911 is on the rise. In 2010, the state of Illinois made bad faith 911 calls (which fall under the state’s disorderly conduct statute) into a Class 4 felony, with up to three years of jail time. In California, false 911 calls are still a misdemeanor, but the sentencing cap for mobilizing emergency services was expanded from $1,000 to $10,000 in 2013. Laws prohibiting swatting are also rapidly expanding nationwide, with the proposed Online Saftey Modernization Act carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
Would a person juggling their own biases with their understanding of criminality think twice before calling the police over two men sitting in a coffee shop if it might cost them money? Undoubtedly. Would it stop them from calling the police when — to the best of their knowledge — a real crime was being committed? Absolutely not. As it currently stands, a well-meaning intent is enough to prevent being penalized for a false 911 call and that wouldn’t be likely to change. Still, callers witnessing activities that they felt were “on the bubble” would potentially take their own prejudice into account if they might get a ticket for their call.
One meaningful component to recognize here, especially to the person whose political affiliations or feelings on race leave them resistant to this idea, is that taxpayers pay significant cash for wrongful use of the emergency response system. Police time and resources are compromised and it adds up quickly (dispatchers, officers, supervisors, media relations specialists answer to inquiries about how the hell “golfing too slowly” is a crime, etc). Those advocating for small government should be thrilled by the introduction of a penalty for costing the state money.
Is that the best reason for expanding penalties for race-motivated 911 calls? Nope. But if it strengthens the case, so be it.
I wait for you to write about something that comes from your own experiences.
Yeah, what an ass this guy is, having thoughts about issues that may not directly affect him! It’s basically cultural appropriation, to have empathy for a fellow human being one has never met but isn’t your race or gender. My problems are NOT your think piece! How dare you suggest a rational solution to a real problem when you’re not the one who’s directly suffering from it!?!?!?
Asshat.
@ak8675309 I live in America, this obviously comes from my own experience. Having the cops called on me over my race may not, but I’m going to be a person who discusses issues rather than stepping aside to NOT discuss them.
I guess, @ak8675309 me and multiple members of our team find ourselves confused by you. What’s your agenda here? And what are you getting from returning to the site — to shit on an article that seems to sit with your ideals because… the person who wrote it and cares deeply about the state of our nation is white? And wants to be an ally, advocating for change? If ever there was a case for picking your battles.
Hi, one of Steve’s black friends here. He hears enough about it and has heard firsthand accounts of what we go through all the time. Many times, it makes more of an impact for someone of the problematic group to hear one of “their own” call them out. That way, they can’t say we’re “whining” or something else dumb. I appreciate Steve’s writing so much for this.
+1, Steve
thanks.
Dammit, Steve, another “people of color??” I thought we talked about this!
I’m seriously, though, this is a winner of an idea. I’m looking for a downside or an unintended consequence; I’m not sure I can find one. MAYBE it adds an extra layer of hesitance for victims of domestic or sexual criminality to report…but I don’t think the low reporting rates for such crimes is due to worrying about 911 dispatch (I’m stretching to play Devil’s Advocate, clearly). Well done.
I think it’s a little like a “impulse buy” at a store. This might make people cancel their “impulse cop call.”
This reads like something written by someone with zero experience in government or law enforcement matters. Who do you think this will be enforced against? How do you think charges will be handled? In the police state we live in the motto from most LEAs is “better safe than sorry,” while you may have differing thoughts on the extent to which that applied equally…it’s at least what they say.
The problem, as is everything that we’ve discussed on this issue, is with police. You’ve managed to completely divorce law enforcement from responsibility and place it on the people calling law enforcement. Two Native American students removed from a college tour? Well clearly that’s the fault of the lady that complained, not the University or University police that actually removed them. Two black people arrested at Starbucks? Nope. Hard to see how the cops did anything wrong, person shouldn’t have called the cops. Can’t expect law enforcement to be able to handle this situation reasonably.
The solution is better training for law enforcement. Not every police encounter needs to end in an arrest nor should it. The cops could have just as easily let those customers at Starbucks sit quietly. Colorado State didn’t have to kick those students off the tour. Some lady’s mad? Coulda told her “deal with it.”
The idea that this article posits can exist alongside better police training, no? This isn’t an either/or situation.
@Omar you’ve created what’s called a “false dichotomy” — acting like better police training and common sense regulations about egregious cop calls can’t coexist. They obviously can.
Also, the cases I ran down were a mixed bag as far as how the police handled the situation. Most led to quick questioning and no arrest or citation. Cops have to ask questions when called, so actually I think we can trace these scenarios to the egregious calls.
“Can’t expect law enforcement to be able to handle this situation reasonably.” Is this supposed to be sarcastic? I hope so…
Or…OR…hear me out…we could blame everybody? And this just focuses on the root of the problem? Because we already know cops tend to be biased?
Awesome idea! Victims are always super rational and level headed when they perceive a threat. So what’s the fine for false rape allegations? Or do we always believe the victim? Or do we only believe the victim if they’re a person of color reporting against a white person? Is it a hate crime if it goes the other way? What’s the threshold for burden of proof to prove you legitimately felt threatened?
I have a better idea, rather than a fine we have an automated menu system at 911. If your attacker is White, press 1. If your attacker is a Person of Color, press 2. Oh, and pressing 2 disconnects the call. Problem solved.
The idea that this is the sort of wild scenario that a call for common sense change — which is already on the books in some form in every state in the nation — calls to mind for you says far more about you, I believe, than it does about the actual action being proposed.
You and I have wildly different ideas on common sense. In fact I’ll boldly say your article is the antithesis of common sense.
“Hey n—-r boy, I’m in the KKK and I have a gun.”
Police arrive.
“Why does he think I’m in the KKK? Man, he’s kind of a racist.”
Here’s your $500 ticket, black guy.
Exactly. Since there’s no way the law could specifically exclude any group of people from being fined, this would just be another weapon at police disposal to creatively attack POC. A black woman who calls 911 on her abusive boyfriend who happens to be hispanic could potentially get fined by a white officer who didn’t like her tone or felt their time was being wasted. The more power you give to police the more ways they’ll find to abuse it.
Is this the thread where we rattle off inane hypothetical scenarios to refute the article?
Do you realize that giving someone a fine isn’t actually governed by police? The amount might be, but that is mandated by legislation and/or the courts (where any penalty can be challenged).
This line of thinking is profoundly ignorant (@specialkaos you lose points for using “POC”). You’re both constructing straw man scenarios and assuming police (who, in most of the cases cited in the article didn’t arrest anyone) are selectively responding to these calls, as if someone didn’t call dispatch, who then forwarded the call to the cops. There are several steps here; as much as cops abuse their power, this isn’t one of those situations. Trying to turn it into one is libtard logic at its worst.
The story about the AirBnB is not really in league with the other stories mentioned in the first paragraph. At least, I don’t think so. Even the link to the story makes it seem not quite as cut and dry about racism.
So I see a black guy I’ve never seen before walking around by my building. He seems shady, but I’m white so I better not call 911 because I might get a ticket from the man. Black guy later robs and murders the old lady downstairs. Sucks for her. At least I’m woke, though!
You are not a detective and no, I don’t want to take your word that “seems shady” is a reasonable preponderance of evidence.
If you’re reaching this hard for hypotheticals, it’s possible that you didn’t need to?
Hey, Stretch Armstrong, elaborate on “shady.”
Finally we see the unforeseen consequences of so many Spider-Man origin stories…:s
How is that a reach? You’re effectively dissuading someone from reporting a crime (or potential crime) because they’ll be slapped with a fine and be branded a racist if they turn out wrong.
That’s all this is, white guilt masquerading as “common sense law” to prevent people from calling the cops.