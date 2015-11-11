Here Are The Most Skeptical Celebrity Reactions To The Fox Business GOP Debate

#Ted Cruz #Ben Carson #Jeb Bush #Donald Trump
News Editor
11.11.15
GOP Presidential Candidates Debate In Milwaukee

Getty Image

Tuesday night’s Republican presidential debate on Fox Business was a long haul for viewers. Yet as with the last GOP debate, ratings will reflect an audience who couldn’t help but watch grown men (and one woman) in suits interrupt the bejesus out of each other. Indeed, the interrupting got out of hand and, at one point, chronic interrupter Donald Trump called out Carly Fiorina by asking, “Why does she keep interrupting everybody? Boy, it’s terrible.” The record for the most insertions, however, went to John Kasich.

One hilarious development involved the attending reporters’ WiFi password, which may have been “StopHillary.” Otherwise, this debate wasn’t nearly as scandalous as the Fox News debate in August. Yet again, Bernie Sanders held his own offstage with the most retweeted tweet of the debate audience.

