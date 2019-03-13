What To Do If Your Flight Was Booked On A Boeing 737 Max 8

Getty / Uproxx

On Wednesday afternoon, following Canada’s decision to ground the Boeing 737 Max 8, President Trump announced that the US would also be temporarily ceasing operation of the controversial aircraft (and its sister craft the 737 Max 9) until further investigation.

If you’ve already been booked on a flight on the 737 Max 8, here is how the airlines are handling the cancellation process.

Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines issued a statement regarding the 34 Max 8 aircraft in their fleet ensuring that they’d still meet their customers’ expectations and will be offering “flexible rebooking policies.”

If your flight has now been canceled due to the grounding, you’ll be able to rebook on an alternate flight without any additional fees or fare differences, so long as it is within 14 days of the original date and between the original arrival and destination.

American Airlines

American Airlines announced that it would comply with the order issued by President Trump and the FAA to ground its 24 Boeing 737 Max 8s. In a statement to CNN, American Airlines said “Our teams will make every effort to rebook customers as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience”

USA Today reports that American Airlines will be automatically rebooked on another flight at no additional cost. If your flight was canceled completely, you’re eligible for a full refund.

AeroMexico and Norwegian

AeroMexico and Norwegian fly a small number of Max 8s out of the United States but they’ve grounded those planes per their home countries orders. All fights via these airlines aboard the Boeing 737 Max 8 have been automatically reassigned aboard other aircraft within their fleet.