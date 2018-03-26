Centuries-Old Gun Maker Remington Files For Bankruptcy, But Not Because Of Saturday’s Marches

#Money #Business #Bankruptcy #Gun Control
News & Culture Writer
03.26.18

Getty Image

On Sunday, the Remington Arms Company, LLC — more popularly known as “Remington” among gun sellers and buyers in the United States and throughout the world — filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Although it may be tempting to connect the announcement to what happened the day before, when hundreds of thousands of people participated in “March For Our Lives” events in Washington D.C. and across the globe, the two instances have nothing in common aside from near-concurrence. For as Fortune noted in mid-February, the centuries-old company has been planning to file for bankruptcy for some time.

According to CNN, Sunday’s bankruptcy filing will give the company enough legroom to “stay in business while restructuring its massive debt.” Specifically, Remington’s plan is to “reduce its debt by $700 million through the Chapter 11 process and contribute $145 million to its subsidiaries.” What’s more, when the gun maker first announced its plans last month, it stressed that day-to-day operations — including the manufacturing and selling of weapons and ammo — “will not be disrupted by the restructuring process.”

Despite the lack of an immediate connection between the bankruptcy news and Saturday’s marches, however, the steady increase of mass shootings in the U.S. and subsequent calls for more gun control are related. One of Remington’s most popular products, the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle, was used in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre. As a result, the families of the victims sued the gun maker. Per CNN, the law firm representing the families said the company’s filing will not affect their case “in any material way.” Meanwhile, analysts combing through the filing records have found possible financial connections between Remington’s falling profits and money spent on legal assistance and settlements.

(Via CNN and Fortune)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Money#Business#Bankruptcy#Gun Control
TAGSBANKRUPTCYBUSINESSgun controlGUN VIOLENCEmoneyRemington

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 3 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 5 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP