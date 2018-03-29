Getty Image

In the wake of ongoing sexual misconduct revelations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, more accusers have been coming forward against other men in power. Buzzfeed News has now published an expansive investigative report about Ren & Stimpy creator John Kricfalusi, and the graphic allegations against him involve a pattern of predatory behavior against teenage girls who contacted him with hopes that he could launch their animation careers.

In short, Kricfaulsi has been accused of grooming these girls (mostly in the 1990s) and engaging in sexual conduct with them. An account from accuser Robyn Byrd details how he allegedly groped her genitals when she was 16 years old, and he was 39. He then moved her into his home for a time while they had a sexual relationship, although Byrd later “fled animation to get away from him.” The Buzzfeed piece also touches upon previous reports of Kricfaulsi’s behavior being “an open secret” within his field. And another artist, Katie Rice, alleges that he sexually harassed her for years, starting when she was 14, including late-night phone calls where he masturbated.

The full report also contains multiple allegations that Kricfaulsi was in possession of child porn. This includes images on his computer and polaroid photos of Byrd during their reported sexual encounters, which Warner Bros. art director Tony Mora and producer Gabe Swarr went on record to discuss:

Byrd doesn’t remember Kricfalusi taking explicit photos of her; she also wasn’t aware, she said, that he showed explicit photos of her to other people. But Wyatt recounted an interaction with his then-boss that was similar to Mora’s. He said that at a party at Kricfalusi’s house between 1999 and 2002, Kricfalusi showed him “a stack of Polaroids” of Kricfalusi and Byrd having sex. He never mentioned the photographs to Byrd, nor did he confront Kricfalusi about the interaction. During another party at Kricfalusi’s house, Swarr said the artist pulled out a binder of photos that showed Byrd naked in his pool. “It was gross,” Swarr said. Affecting a gruff voice when he spoke as Kricfalusi, Swarr recalled, “He was like, ‘Oh, you like that?’ I was like, ‘No!’”

In response to an inquiry from Buzzfeed, Kricfalusi’s attorney stated the following about his client: “For a brief time, 25 years ago, he had a 16-year-old girlfriend.” The attorney then painted the 1990s as a period of “fragility” for Kricfalusi, who he insists is now a more stable and mature person who has struggled with mental illness and alcohol. The full (and extremely disturbing) Buzzfeed piece can be read here.

