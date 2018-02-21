A new report from Sports Illustrated details the alleged sexual misconduct and abuse that was rampant throughout some portions of the Dallas Mavericks front office. The key figures in the shocking report were former team president and CEO Terdema Ussery, who left the organization in the summer of 2015, and Mavs.com beat writer Earl K. Sneed who was still with the organization up until Feb. 20, 2018.
The allegations against both men are tough to parse through, with one of the sources referring to the atmosphere in the offices as “a real-life Animal House” and others questioning the role of owner Mark Cuban and the team’s human resources department.
Under Ussery, the corporate setting at the Mavericks was allegedly rife with misconduct and harassment, with details that would rival those shared about disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein according to Sports Illustrated:
Interviews with more than a dozen former and current Mavericks employees in different departments, conducted during a months-long SPORTS ILLUSTRATED investigation, paint a picture of a corporate culture rife with misogyny and predatory sexual behavior: alleged public fondling by the team president; outright domestic assault by a high-profile member of the Mavs.com staff; unsupportive or even intimidating responses from superiors who heard complaints of inappropriate behavior from their employees; even an employee who openly watched pornography at his desk…
While sources referred to the Mavericks office as a “locker room culture,” the team’s actual locker room was a refuge. Says one female former senior staffer: “I dealt with players all the time. I had hundreds of interactions with players and never once had an issue…they always knew how to treat people. Then I’d go to the office and it was this zoo, this complete shitshow. My anxiety would go down dealing with players; it would go up when I got to my desk.”
As one of the sources told Sports Illustrated, “You don’t feel safe going to work and it’s not long before you look for another job…And then you wonder why there aren’t more women working in sports.”
Ussery himself was at the center of many of the allegations. One source alleged he would corner and proposition female employees, would place his hands on their thighs, and even reportedly telling a female employee eating dinner in the American Airlines Center that she was “going to get gang-banged” the following weekend.
I hate that when I read Cubans statement I hear his “ums” in my head.
Where was the POTUS?! Why didn’t he protect these people?! He needs to make a statement denouncing the misogyny!
Oh wait. These guys are black. Then these claims must be racist. Typical that the racist POTUS stands by the #metoo tag.
…What?
and there I was, conveniently forgetting that 2cent ever existed
I’m here to pay the toll.
@heynowhank to get into that boy’s hole
Add one more to the list of frothing spiteful celebrity Trump attackers who should have reinforced their glass houses before throwing stones.
If these allegations are true, the Cuban should be out. Culture comes from the top down.. and if he allowed this to go on or was too stupid/aloof to notice.. then its on him.