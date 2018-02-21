Getty Image

A new report from Sports Illustrated details the alleged sexual misconduct and abuse that was rampant throughout some portions of the Dallas Mavericks front office. The key figures in the shocking report were former team president and CEO Terdema Ussery, who left the organization in the summer of 2015, and Mavs.com beat writer Earl K. Sneed who was still with the organization up until Feb. 20, 2018.

The allegations against both men are tough to parse through, with one of the sources referring to the atmosphere in the offices as “a real-life Animal House” and others questioning the role of owner Mark Cuban and the team’s human resources department.

Worth noting — I’m not remotely surprised to read that the #Mavs locker room was the safest place within the organization. The players on this team are respectable men, led of course by Dirk Nowitzki. Apparently, however, elsewhere in the organization there was a cesspool. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) February 21, 2018

I literally did an article last year stating that the Mavs locker room was one of the safest place I felt as a writer. The players and the coaches (and the PR reps) made me feel SAFE. But when this news broke about Sneed – my heart dropped into my stomach. https://t.co/b7EMESm1tn — TJ Macías (@NefariousSiren) February 21, 2018

Under Ussery, the corporate setting at the Mavericks was allegedly rife with misconduct and harassment, with details that would rival those shared about disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein according to Sports Illustrated:

Interviews with more than a dozen former and current Mavericks employees in different departments, conducted during a months-long SPORTS ILLUSTRATED investigation, paint a picture of a corporate culture rife with misogyny and predatory sexual behavior: alleged public fondling by the team president; outright domestic assault by a high-profile member of the Mavs.com staff; unsupportive or even intimidating responses from superiors who heard complaints of inappropriate behavior from their employees; even an employee who openly watched pornography at his desk… While sources referred to the Mavericks office as a “locker room culture,” the team’s actual locker room was a refuge. Says one female former senior staffer: “I dealt with players all the time. I had hundreds of interactions with players and never once had an issue…they always knew how to treat people. Then I’d go to the office and it was this zoo, this complete shitshow. My anxiety would go down dealing with players; it would go up when I got to my desk.”

As one of the sources told Sports Illustrated, “You don’t feel safe going to work and it’s not long before you look for another job…And then you wonder why there aren’t more women working in sports.”

Ussery himself was at the center of many of the allegations. One source alleged he would corner and proposition female employees, would place his hands on their thighs, and even reportedly telling a female employee eating dinner in the American Airlines Center that she was “going to get gang-banged” the following weekend.