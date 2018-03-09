Following the surprising news that President Trump accepted an invitation to meet with Kim Jong-un by May, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is here to set the record straight. The development, of course, followed a South Korean delegation’s historic meeting with the North Korean leader, as well as his public hints that he was willing to meet with Trump to discuss shutting down Pyongyang’s nuclear program. Tillerson appears to be warding off any hopes for a major breakthrough with this meeting and says these will be mere introductory “talks” rather than “negotiations.”
Tillerson was walking things back to a recent statement he made, which is that global relations with North Korea are so delicate that negotiations are too much to hope for in the immediate future. He told reporters that Trump made the decision to meet with Kim Jong-un after a “fairly dramatic” shift from the North Korean leader. Still, Tillerson warns people not to expect too much. Via CNN:
“With respect to talks with North Korea versus negotiations — and I think this seems to be something that people continue to struggle with the difference — my comments have been that the conditions are not right for negotiations.”
Tillerson also reiterated that both the U.S. and South Korea were surprised that the normally cagey and reclusive Kim Jong-un appeared to be so forthcoming in his eagerness to speak with Trump. This probably has plenty to do with the harsh economic sanctions levied by both the U.S. and the U.N. Still, it’s difficult to imagine these two leaders coming together and instantaneously hammering out a deal for North Korea to denuclearize, especially given how their insult-flinging animosity may not go far to heal a rift that’s 70 years in the making.
(Via CNN)
Tillerson: “See, your expectations are about here *gestures right below chin* and I’m gonna need your expectations right about here *punches hole through the floor*”
LMAO
that’s the way I see it. They will spend most of their time watching Rodman shoot jumpers in a wedding dress
Ha. Funny cuz it’s true.
Damn, johnny been upping his game lately.
So Kim gets a photo op where he shakes hands with a smiling Trump. Sounds like a win for him. What do we get?
….to witness Art Salmons jerk off over all this “winning”?
I love how some corners are already talking about a Nobel Peace Prize for Trumpy and I’m sitting here thinking he’s gonna be kidnapped and we won’t try particularly hard to get him back.
Fucking hell, Tillerson (and anyone else who pays attention to things) knows you can’t let Trump actually handle the negotiation of anything. The dude is a demagogue, and will say whatever he thinks the North Koreans want to hear which means it’s as likely that he surrenders South Korea to the North as that he gets the North to give up their nukes.
Pretty sure this will just be them calling each other names, back and forth.
Here’s my estimation of how it will go…
1) Kim Jong Un will be overly accommodating, and Trump is a fucking moron so he will fall for it.
2) Kim Jon Un will say some dumb shit that retard Trump will agree with because he doesn’t understand what he’s doing.
3) Trump will tweet something along the lines of “Good (great) meeting with Kim Jong Un today!! We didn’t agree on everything but he has some REALLY GREAT ideas too! Very pleased and very surprised!” He’ll follow that up with a tweet specifically saying what awful policy he kind of agrees with Kim Jong Un about.
4) Once 2/3rds of the American people point out that he’s being an idiot, and his own staff murmur in cowardice to our Toddler King that maybe he shouldn’t say that kind of thing to the public, he will backtrack and call Kim Jong Un a fat loser who he “really doesn’t agree with, and never did” on twitter.
5) We’re back to how we were the day before they met.
Donnie said that the Saudi’s did 9/11. They threw him a party, gave him some trinkets, and then he sold them $350 billion in weapons.
I imagine the meeting with Kim will be similar to that.