Donald Trump gets away with everything. Right now there’s not been much of a stink made about the latest woman — of well over a dozen — to accuse the sitting president of sexual misconduct; there’s not even been much pushback after he dismissively said, of his accuser E. Jean Carrol, “She’s not my type.” People have gotten so used to him not being held accountable that, when Robert Mueller — he of the famed “Mueller Report,” which even Fox News’ Shepard Smith said one should read — said he wouldn’t say anything about his findings, they assumed that was that, and the president would keep on keeping on.

But not so fast: Late Tuesday, as per CNN, House Judiciary chairman Jerry Nadler and House Intelligence chairman Adam Schiff put out joint a statement saying Mueller would be publicly testifying after all, after they issued a subpoena demanding his presence. The testimony is scheduled to occur on Tuesday, July 16.

Subpoenas haven’t worked before; see, among others: Attorney General William Barr, still unpunished after he was summoned before Congress to explain his possibly misleading summary of Mueller’s report, which Barr almost didn’t release publicly (and then with heavy redactions). So this is a surprise.