Robert Mueller Is Going To Publicly Testify Before Congress After All

06.25.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Donald Trump gets away with everything. Right now there’s not been much of a stink made about the latest woman — of well over a dozen — to accuse the sitting president of sexual misconduct; there’s not even been much pushback after he dismissively said, of his accuser E. Jean Carrol, “She’s not my type.” People have gotten so used to him not being held accountable that, when Robert Mueller — he of the famed “Mueller Report,” which even Fox News’ Shepard Smith said one should read — said he wouldn’t say anything about his findings, they assumed that was that, and the president would keep on keeping on.

But not so fast: Late Tuesday, as per CNN, House Judiciary chairman Jerry Nadler and House Intelligence chairman Adam Schiff put out joint a statement saying Mueller would be publicly testifying after all, after they issued a subpoena demanding his presence. The testimony is scheduled to occur on Tuesday, July 16.

Subpoenas haven’t worked before; see, among others: Attorney General William Barr, still unpunished after he was summoned before Congress to explain his possibly misleading summary of Mueller’s report, which Barr almost didn’t release publicly (and then with heavy redactions). So this is a surprise.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpMueller ReportRobert Mueller
UPROXX Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.25.19 13 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.25.19 14 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.24.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.18.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.18.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.17.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP