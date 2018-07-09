Following the onset of sexual misconduct allegations against Kevin Spacey (and his inappropriate statement that stirred up outrage), Netflix booted him from House of Cards. This meant that Spacey’s character, President Frank Underwood, would be written off the show and replaced by Vice President Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) in the show’s final season, for which a teaser indicated that Claire was ready to get rolling. The season will premiere later this year, which means that it’s time for Wright to start doing publicity rounds, and of course, she couldn’t avoid addressing the allegations against Spacey.

In the above TODAY clip, Savannah Guthrie cut to the chase, and Wright expressed relief that Netflix allowed the cast and crew to finish the series. Wright did stress that she had shared a “respectful, professional relationship” with Spacey, but she also clarified that she didn’t really know him, so she couldn’t comment on the truth of the allegations, only about his work:

“[I think we wee all] surprised, of course, and ultimately saddened … Kevin and I knew each other between action and cut and in between setups where we would giggle. We were co-workers, we never socialized outside of work. I didn’t know the man. I knew the incredible craftsman that he is.”

As recently as last week, accusations against Spacey have continued to mount with British police revealing that three additional accusers have come forward in addition to the half dozen who have already accused Spacey of varying degrees of sexual misconduct.

Meanwhile and on July 4th, Netflix released this brief teaser of Wright’s President Underwood wishing everyone a “happy Independence Day … to me.”