During an appearance on Wednesday’s Good Morning America to promote his new book, War on Peace: The End of Diplomacy and the Decline of American Influence, Ronan Farrow revealed something about his efforts to speak to Hillary Clinton. At the time, the eventual Pulitzer Prize-winner wanted to speak with the former Secretary of State for the book, which also includes Farrow’s interviews with other living state secretaries. However, he was also working on what would become his bombshell New Yorker piece on Harvey Weinstein, and apparently Clinton’s team thought Farrow was going to ask her about the longtime Democratic donor.

“Hillary Clinton had scheduled an interview while I was at the height of the Weinstein reporting,” Farrow told GMA‘s George Stephanopoulos. “And her folks got in touch and said, ‘We hear you’re working on a big story.’ [They] sounded very concerned, and tried to cancel the interview.” When Stephanopoulos followed up with a quick question about whether the attempted cancellation was “over the Weinstein stuff,” Farrow confirmed it. “I’m surprised at that,” said the anchor, an official in former President Bill Clinton’s administration and a Clinton Foundation donor. “It was surprising,” noted Farrow.

Mediaite reports that sources familiar with the matter claim Farrow’s initial interview with Clinton was indeed canceled, but ultimately rescheduled at a later date. As CNN noted at the time, Weinstein was a major donor to the presidential campaigns of former President Barack Obama and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. Many were quick to condemn the Hollywood mogul over the allegations against him. Clinton, however, took five days to issue an official response, a move that apparently “confused” longtime aides. (Obama also took just as long to comment publicly on the matter.)

(Via Mediaite)