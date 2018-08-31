Getty Image

Ronan Farrow’s investigation into disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein was blocked by top officials at NBC, The New York Times is reporting. Since last fall, the journalist has written several pieces that revealed sexual assault and harassment by Hollywood higher-ups, including Weinstein. Farrow’s former producer Rich McHugh told the Times that “the very highest levels of NBC” tried to stop Farrow from covering the Weinstein story at all.

Having recently left his position at NBC, McHugh called their actions a “massive breach of journalistic integrity.” Farrow spent a year reporting into allegations against Weinstein.

“Three days before Ronan and I were going to head to L.A. to interview a woman with a credible rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein, I was ordered to stop, not to interview this woman,” Mr. McHugh told the Times. “And to stand down on the story altogether.”

Farrow eventually took the story to The New Yorker, and the story ultimately won a Pulitzer Prize.

McHugh did not say which NBC officials were involved, but he strongly implied that the network was “killing the Harvey Weinstein story,” he told the Times.

NBC has denied McHugh’s descriptions, claiming Farrow’s story was simply not fit for air. Noah Oppenheim, president of NBC News, said to the Times: “He was never told to stop in the way [McHugh is] implying.”