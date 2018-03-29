Roseanne Dishes On Her Phone Call With Trump: ‘He Really Understands Ratings’

Following the premiere of the Roseanne revival this week, Roseanne Barr got a phone call from none other than President Donald Trump to congratulate her on the huge ratings the show earned. Over 18 million people tuned in to catch up with the Conner family on Tuesday night, reportedly making it a shoe-in for a second season order.

On Thursday morning the self-proclaimed domestic goddess called in to Good Morning America to dish about her chat with Trump, whom she has been a vocal supporter of throughout his candidacy and presidency.

“Well it was pretty exciting, I’ll tell you that much,” Barr told George Stephanopoulos. “They said ‘Hold please for the President of the United States of America,’ and that was about the most exciting thing ever, and it was very sweet of him to congratulate us.”

When asked what Trump thinks about the show, Barr elaborated:

Well, you know, we just kinda had a private conversation, but we talked about a lot of things, and he’s just happy for me, I’ve known him for many years and he’s done a lot of nice things for me over the years and so it was just a friendly conversation about working and television and ratings … Oh yeah, he really understands ratings and how they measure things, and that’s kind of been an interest of mine too for a long time.

It’s unclear whether or not Stormy Daniels received a similar call from the president, who pulled in 22 million viewers to spill the tea about her spanky hotel romp with Trump in 2006.

