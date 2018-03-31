ABC

Roseanne Barr once again shared some praise for Donald Trump on Twitter, rounding out a week that saw Roseanne return to television with huge ratings and President Trump reaching out to the star with a congratulatory phone call. Barr’s past comments and her decision to make Roseanne Conner a Trump supporter on the popular ABC revival have caused a lot of discussion in the media. Some are critical and others are celebratory, but everybody is trying to put together the puzzle behind the success.

All the while, Barr continues to be “very much online” as some on Twitter would say and is posting comments that cause confusion and a little controversy. While she has deleted some of the more inflammatory tweets, her latest has many asking what she’s referencing and if it might indicate something a little darker:

President Trump has freed so many children held in bondage to pimps all over this world. Hundreds each month. He has broken up trafficking rings in high places everywhere. notice that. I disagree on some things, but give him benefit of doubt-4 now.

Nobody will argue that human trafficking is reprehensible and any efforts against it are worthy of praise. But Roseanne’s comments left many asking where she was getting this information. As Dianna E. Anderson explains on Twitter, the comment likely stems from a claim made last year that human trafficking arrests are up since Trump entered The White House: