Disgraced Alabama Senate Candidate Roy Moore Is Now Begging For Money To Pay His Legal Bills

News & Culture Writer
03.03.18

Getty Image

Poor Roy Moore. Embattled, beleaguered Roy Moore. After having lost the Alabama Senate special election to Democrat Doug Jones — which is practically unheard of — it seems as if everyone has turned their backs on the former judge. Even President Donald Trump, who astonishingly continued to support Moore even as over a half dozen women came out and alleged that he preyed on them as underage teens, basically said to stick a fork in it.

Now, Moore has taken to a Facebook post to solicit money for a “legal defense fund” as he claims he faces “another vicious attack from lawyers in Washington D. C. and San Francisco” who have hired a firm in Birmingham to bring legal action against him, and that his expenses could run upwards of $100,000.

The liberal media, in association with some who want to destroy our Country do not want my influence in the 2018 elections and are doing everything they can to stop me.

Gays, lesbians, and transgenders have joined forces with those who believe in abortion, sodomy, and destruction of all that we hold dear. Unless we stand together we will lose our Country.

Christians can no longer afford to remain silent in these “perilous” times. For we know that in such time men shall be come lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, without natural affection, truce breakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, traitors, heady, high-minded, lovers of pleasure more than lovers of God.

We must fight, an appeal to the God of Heaven is all that is left us!

Cool story, Roy. For what it’s worth, the top comment on that post currently asks “Anyone know how I can make a donation to the plaintiff?” so we wish him the best of luck with that.

(Via Facebook)

Around The Web

TAGSALABAMARoy Moore

The RX

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 days ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 4 days ago
Towkio Explains How The Release Of His Debut Album ‘WWW.’ Helped Him Become An Astronaut

Towkio Explains How The Release Of His Debut Album ‘WWW.’ Helped Him Become An Astronaut

02.23.18 1 week ago
On The Intensely Fun ‘Time & Space,’ Turnstile Is The Friendliest Hardcore Band On The Planet

On The Intensely Fun ‘Time & Space,’ Turnstile Is The Friendliest Hardcore Band On The Planet

02.22.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Uproxx Is Launching A Live Music Showcase At The Ace Hotel In LA

Uproxx Is Launching A Live Music Showcase At The Ace Hotel In LA

02.21.18 1 week ago
U.S. Girls Find A Bigger Scope And Sound On The Bracing ‘In A Poem Unlimited’

U.S. Girls Find A Bigger Scope And Sound On The Bracing ‘In A Poem Unlimited’

02.16.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP