In “ok hand” hand emoji news, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani told the Washington Post on Thursday that he plans to join President Trump’s legal team to negotiate an end to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Giuliani currently serves as an informal adviser on cybersecurity to the White House, as well as a global chairman for the cybersecurity and crisis management group with the law firm Greenberg Traurig, which he plans to take a leave of absence from to work with Trump.

The former prosecutor will be working with Trump’s current attorneys, Jay Sekulow and Ty Cobb. After Trump’s top lawyer on the Russia probe, John Dowd, resigned last month reportedly for ignoring his advice, his legal team has not exactly had the easiest task recruiting new members.

“I’m doing it because I hope we can negotiate an end to this for the good of the country and because I have high regard for the president and for Bob Mueller,” Giuliani said in an interview. Giuliani and Trump spoke on Thursday about legal strategy moving forward, along with Sekulow, who Giuliani described as a “good friend.” He added that he and Cobb spoke on Wednesday.

On whether or not he’s planning to recommend that Trump sit down with Mueller as part of the investigation, Giuliani played coy. “It’s too early for me to say that,” he told the Post.

Giuliani was previously reportedly being considered to replace James Comey last year after the former FBI director’s firing.