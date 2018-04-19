Rudy Giuliani Is Joining Trump’s Legal Team To ‘Negotiate An End’ To The Mueller Probe

#Donald Trump
News & Culture Writer
04.19.18

Getty Image

In “ok hand” hand emoji news, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani told the Washington Post on Thursday that he plans to join President Trump’s legal team to negotiate an end to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Giuliani currently serves as an informal adviser on cybersecurity to the White House, as well as a global chairman for the cybersecurity and crisis management group with the law firm Greenberg Traurig, which he plans to take a leave of absence from to work with Trump.

The former prosecutor will be working with Trump’s current attorneys, Jay Sekulow and Ty Cobb. After Trump’s top lawyer on the Russia probe, John Dowd, resigned last month reportedly for ignoring his advice, his legal team has not exactly had the easiest task recruiting new members.

“I’m doing it because I hope we can negotiate an end to this for the good of the country and because I have high regard for the president and for Bob Mueller,” Giuliani said in an interview.

Giuliani and Trump spoke on Thursday about legal strategy moving forward, along with Sekulow, who Giuliani described as a “good friend.” He added that he and Cobb spoke on Wednesday.

On whether or not he’s planning to recommend that Trump sit down with Mueller as part of the investigation, Giuliani played coy. “It’s too early for me to say that,” he told the Post.

Giuliani was previously reportedly being considered to replace James Comey last year after the former FBI director’s firing.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpRobert MuellerRUDY GIULIANI

What To Listen To

The 10 Best Gaming Podcasts Right Now

The 10 Best Gaming Podcasts Right Now

04.19.18 11 hours ago 4 Comments
The Best True Crime Podcasts You Need To Be Listening To Right Now

The Best True Crime Podcasts You Need To Be Listening To Right Now

04.19.18 12 hours ago 15 Comments
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 1 day ago 5 Comments
The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

04.17.18 2 days ago 12 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 3 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP