For the last fifteen years, the Department of Agriculture’s Office of Civil Rights has run a series of summits called the LGBT Rural Summit Series in farming communities across America. It’s pretty straightforward stuff, mostly about making a go of it as a farmer, which is a tough job. And since this has been happening for years, you’d think nobody cared. Nobody, it seems, except Rush Limbaugh.
Limbaugh took to his radio show last week after learning of the summit. He’s convinced, for some reason, that the “Obama regime” was attempting to recruit lesbians to farm the land:
“I’m like you; I never before in my life knew that lesbians wanted to be farmers. I never knew that lesbians wanted to get behind the horse and the plow and start burrowing. I never knew it. Here comes the Obama regime with a bunch of federal money and they’re waving it around, and all you gotta do to get it is be a lesbian and want to be a farmer and they’ll set you up. They’re going after every geographic region that is known to be largely conservative. They never stop, folks. They are constantly on the march.”
Leaving aside Limbaugh’s somewhat poor grasp of modern farming technique and the proper verbs for plows, his perceptions appear to be at odds with the reported facts by the USDA, which places roughly 10% of LGBT couples in rural areas, and the summit mostly exists to help the farmers who are already there. Besides, it seems unlikely that lesbians might somehow reverse the trend of agricultural employment, which is predicted to lose nearly 50,000 jobs over the next decade. Really, if things get that bad, farmers might need all the help they can get, lesbian or otherwise.
(via The Daily Dot)
Farming is not really a job somebody wants to get into, more like something you are born into. Try starting a 40 acre farm and see how long it takes to get profitable.
I lived in rural Vermont from age 10 to 22. I did my share of farm work. It’s not only unprofitable, it’s painful and you get covered in feces. It’s the worst.
Calling farming unprofitable is crazy. Easy way to figure that out. Average farm size is 441 acres. Farmground in the midwest goes for $10,000/acre easy. If they are losing money why not just sell and collect the $4.4 million? Because farming is very profitable. Very hard, but very profitable.
It can be profitable if you own a lot of land. In central California a mature vineyard with it’s own well on 18 1/2 acres is going to run about $550,000. That’s land alone, no tractor included. There is a trend here where large corporate farmers with 5000+ acre ranches are buying up small farms left and right because it is much easier to make a profit with a large scale operation than with a simple family owned farm.
@WTFkid – True. Small farms are more difficult for obvious reasons, but according to an article in the Washington Post, “96.4 percent of the crop-producing farms in the U.S. are owned by families” so there is a common incorrect belief that corporations have taken over ownership. The family farmers are just becoming larger land owners.
In fact here’s some more data (I have some free time this afternoon apparently):
According to the USDA 2012 Census of Agriculture data:
Small family farms, averaging 231 acres, make up 88 percent of farms and 48 percent of total farm acres in the U.S.
Large family farms, averaging 1,421 acres, make up 3.9 percent of farms and 13 percent of farm acres in the U.S.
Very large family farms, averaging 2,086 acres, make up 4.6 percent of farms and 23 percent of total farm acres in the U.S.
